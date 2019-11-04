Jason Momoa Won’t Stop Fighting for the Snyder Cut: ‘The Public Needs to See It’

Another press tour gives Momoa another chance to advocate for Zack Snyder's original "Justice League" vision.

When it comes to Zack Snyder’s original cut of “Justice League” (infamously dubbed the “Snyder cut” by fans online), there is not a more high-profile advocate than Jason Momoa. The actor made his comic book movie debut as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in “Justice League” before leading his own standalone film (2018’s “Aquaman”) that earned over $1 billion worldwide. Momoa is clearly indebted to Snyder and is continuing to fight for the release of the “Justice League” Snyder cut fires during his press tours.

Momoa recently caught up with MTV News to promote his new Apple TV+ series “See” and the conversation inevitably came back to the Snyder cut. Just over one year ago, Momoa told MTV News he was eager to see Snyder’s original vision. “I’m obsessed with it, too,” Momoa said at the time. “You know, that’s just one thing…it sucks with our business you can’t speak your mind. But yeah. Fuck yeah I want to see it.”

In a new MTV News video interview, Momoa says he has seen the Snyder cut himself and suggests it would be a good idea for Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to finish his version. The cut contains assembly footage and unfinished VFX, which is in line with every first cut of a major blockbuster. Momoa asks MTV news reporter Josh Horowitz, “Oh, you, you think Zack couldn’t finish it?”

“I have seen it. I have seen the Snyder Cut, so… think the public needs to see it,” Momoa said. “I’m obviously indebted to Warners and DC, and I don’t know how they feel about it. As a fan, I’m very, very happy that I got to see it.”

Momoa said the Snyder cut feels like a drastically different movie than the “Justice League” Warner Bros. opened in theaters in November 2017. Snyder left the project after filming because of a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought on board by Warner Bros. to oversee post-production and direct reshoots that overhauled Snyder’s more brooding vision in favor of a lighter tone with more jokes. The film bombed with critics and at the box office, but Momoa survived unscathed with his “Aquaman” success. The actor will reprise his role as the superhero in the “Aquaman” sequel, set for December 2022.

