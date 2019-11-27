John Boyega Confesses to Nearly Leaking the Entire ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Script

The great "Star Wars" eBay mystery has been solved.

John Boyega has confessed to being the “Star Wars” actor who nearly leaked the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” script. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, revealed on “Good Morning America” earlier this week that an unnamed actor from “The Rise of Skywalker” left his or her script behind and it got uploaded to eBay by the person who found it. Disney managed to purchase the script off eBay before a major leak occurred, preventing a PR nightmare for the studio. Boyega appeared on the November 27 edition of “Good Morning America” and boldly confessed to being the potential leaker.

“It was me!” Boyega told “GMA” host Michael Strahan. “Let me tell you how this went down. It was actually from my apartment, I was moving apartments, and I left my script under my bed. I’m leaving in the morning and [figured that] when I leave I’ll take it [with me]. But then my boys came over, and we started partying a little bit, and then the script just stayed there. And then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds the script, and puts it on eBay for like [$84].”

Boyega continued, “And I thought, this is a great opportunity for fans to read the movie before they see it. Maybe I’m onto something…It was scary, man. I got calls every — even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do?‘ But it all worked out in the end.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” finds Boyega reprising his role of Finn for a third time following “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” The actor told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month he was eager for his character to graduate from comic relief to a full blown hero in “The Rise of Skywalker.” The “Star Wars” franchise has turned Boyega into a global superstar following his breakout role in “Attack the Block.” Outside of “Star Wars,” the actor has appeared in “Detroit” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising.”

Disney is opening “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters nationwide December 20.

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! 🙈 https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

