×
Back to IndieWire

John Turturro Joins Cast of Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ as Carmine Falcone

The Jesus is coming to Gotham.

5 hours ago

John Turturro'Motherless Brooklyn' film premiere, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 17 Oct 2019

John Turturro

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock

The Batman” has added another high-profile player to its impressive cast. Director Matt Reeves announced via Twitter today that John Turturro will star in the upcoming superhero tentpole as Mafia capo Carmine Falcone. See the tweet below.

Nicknamed The Roman, Falcone is an enemy of Batman but a friend to the Wayne family, with command over Gotham City’s underground, organized crime syndicate. In the TV series “Gotham,” Falcone was played by John Doman, and in “Batman Begins,” he was played by Tom Wilkinson.

This is the first foray into the DC world for John Turturro, iconic as bowling legend Jesus Quintana in “The Big Lebowski,” as disheveled lawyer John Stone in the HBO miniseries “The Night Of” (which earned him an Emmy nomination), and a Cannes Film Festival Best Actor winner for the Coen Brothers’ “Barton Fink.”

He will reprise his role as The Jesus from “Big Lebowski” in the upcoming “The Jesus Rolls,” which Turturro himself directed. Earlier this year, he starred as Julianne Moore’s emotionally stunted love interest in “Gloria Bell.”

Related

Related

Turturro joins a cast already led by Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and, most recently, Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Earlier, Danny DeVito, who played Penguin in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” enthusiastically gave his blessing over Farrell taking on the role.

“The Batman” is slated for release on June 25, 2021 from Warner Bros. Featuring original characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, “The Batman” is also written by director Matt Reeves, who helmed “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Let Me In,” and “Cloverfield,” as well as episodes of classic television series prior to that, from “Homicide: Life on the Street” to “Felicity.”

 

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad