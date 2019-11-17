Gal Gadot Wants Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut Released, Too

Gadot, who plays Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman in the movie, is the latest star to voice support of Snyder's version of the DC tentpole.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is the latest actor to voice support for Zack Snyder’s coveted rumored director’s cut version of “Justice League,” his 2017 DC Comics superhero movie. The director’s cut, according to some fans, currently being held hostage by the film’s distributor, Warner Bros.

Gadot on Sunday tweeted a behind-the-scenes image of herself along with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. (That tweet is embedded below.) Shortly after, Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in the DC universe, was also quick to chime in via Twitter. (Directors Snyder and David Ayer, who helmed the DC movie “Suicide Squad,” also agree.)

When Warner Bros. announced in June that Ann Sarnoff would replace Kevin Tsujihara, who stepped down amid misconduct allegations, as the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Snyder acolytes began trolling the Warner Bros. Twitter page demanding the release of the “Snyder cut” of the 2017 “Justice League.” The “Snyder cut” refers to a long-mythologized version of the film that failed to see the light of day once Snyder had to exit the film to deal with a family tragedy. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped up to oversee the film’s completion, with reshoots that apparently made Snyder’s version more light on its feet.

As “Justice League” is the second-lowest grossing film in the DC Extended Universe behind this year’s “Shazam!,” there’s not much motivation for Warner Bros. to release the cut. But back in August, “Justice League” star Jason Momoa also came out in favor of the yet-unseen director’s cut.

The actor, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, said in an Instagram post, “Well let’s be honest if it wasn’t for this man we wouldn’t have Aquaman I love u Zachary synder [sic]. Mahalo for showing me the synder [sic] cut. Here is a token of my appreciation. Leica Q2 for inspiring me as an artist through and through @leicacamerausa I wish I was a better actor but I can’t lie. The Snyder cut is ssssiiicccckkkkkk.”

“Justice League” co-star Henry Cavill had a different take on the whereabouts of the director’s cut, however. “I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” said Cavill, who plays Superman, in a summer interview with Yahoo! “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

With increased attention paid to the director’s cut by the film’s cast, hopefully some version of it can be seen soon. Gal Gadot will next be seen in June 2020, reprising her titular role in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

