Kevin Feige Was Nervous to Tell Jeremy Renner His ‘Hawkeye’ Film Would Become TV Series

"Hawkeye" will be one of several new Disney+ TV series connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it was originally set to be a feature film.

Disney is launching its first-ever standalone streaming platform Disney+ next week, and with it will eventually come the first-ever TV series deeply connected to its big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios is producing series such as “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” ‘Loki,’ and “Hawkeye” for Disney+, all of which will bring superheroes from the MCU films to television for the first time. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been adamant about the Disney+ series playing a crucial role in the ongoing narrative of the larger MCU, and he told Bloomberg magazine that MCU fans will need Disney+ in order for the continuity of the movies to make sense.

As Bloomberg reporter Devin Leonard writes, “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, [Feige] says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the ‘Loki’ series will tie in, too.”

Feige added, “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before. But it does.”

While Disney and Marvel had already announced the upcoming “Doctor Strange” sequel, which will star Benedict Cumberbatch and be directed by Scott Derrickson, Feige’s Bloomberg quote is the first time it has been confirmed the “Loki” series will tie into the movie. Feige is serious when he says the MCU film franchises and television series will be integrated. It appears in some cases projects originally envisioned as movies could be redeveloped into television series. Such is the case with “Hawkeye.”

Feige said he pitched television series ideas to Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Paul Bettany (Vision) during the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere. The producer said the actors were excited by the chance to bring their storylines and superheroes to television. Pitching Jeremy Renner for a “Hawkeye” series was more nerve-wracking because a deal was in place for Renner to lead a standalone Hawkeye movie.

Bloomberg reports, “Feige was more nervous about his pitch to Jeremy Renner… Marvel had a deal for Renner to star in a movie based on the character, but Feige wanted to turn the project into a Disney+ series. Renner turned out to be fine with the change. ‘He totally got it and said, “Let’s do it,” ’ Feige recalls.”

No release dates for any Disney+ MCU series has been revealed. IndieWire has reached out to Disney for further comment on the “Hawkeye” switch. The platform is launching November 12 with “Avengers: Endgame” and other MCU movies available to stream. The next Marvel movie opening in theaters is the “Black Widow” prequel film (May 1).

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.