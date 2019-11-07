Kristen Stewart Says ‘Slut-Shaming’ Led to Being Dropped From ‘Snow White’ Sequel

"They should’ve put me in that movie," Stewart tells Howard Stern. "It would’ve been better."

Kristen Stewart got brutally honest when speaking to Howard Stern this week (via Yahoo) about being dropped from the “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel. Stewart starred opposite Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron in the 2012 revisionist fairy tale, which was enough of a box office hit with nearly $400 million worldwide for Universal Pictures to greenlight a sequel. Photographs of Stewart kissing “Snow White” director Rupert Sanders while still in a relationship with then-boyfriend Robert Pattison became the subject of a tabloid scandal, one Stewart tells Stern led to extreme slut-shamming and her being dropped from the “Snow White” sequel.

“We lived in a different time then, you know what I mean? I feel like the slut-shaming that went down was so absurd,” Stewart said. “And they should’ve put me in that movie! It would’ve been better. Not to be a dick, but… They didn’t put me in that movie because I went through such a highly publicized scandal, and so they were like scared of touching that.”

Stewart continued by saying the tabloid scandal was one of the most difficult moments of her career. “I was really young, I didn’t really know how to deal with that,” the actress said. “I made some mistakes. And honestly, it’s no one’s business.”

“Basically, what I’m saying is, the work to me genuinely was ignored in a really sort of frivolous, silly, petty way,” Stewart added. “For a group of adult people who were supposed to be running studios and making films? Honestly, the film industry in Hollywood is so fear-based. I think they’re idiots, because if you take a little risk and make something good, people will watch it and like it and pay you.”

Following the scandal, Stewart was dropped from the “Snow White” sequel and the project was redeveloped to move Hemsworth’s Huntsman character into the main leading role. With Hemsworth and Theron reprising their roles from the 2012 original, Universal brought in Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain to play new characters and beef up the star power. Unfortunately, the sequel, titled “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” was a critical and box office bomb upon release in April 2016. The film only grossed $165 million worldwide, a massive decline from the Stewart-led original.

