Lady Gaga Sets Her ‘Star Is Born’ Follow-Up, and It’s a Gucci Murder Drama – First Details

Ridley Scott is set to direct Lady Gaga in her first film role since winning a Best Original Song Oscar and scoring a Best Actress nomination.

Lady Gaga is coming back to the big screen, and this time, it’s for a true-crime drama set to be directed by Ridley Scott. As originally reported by Deadline, Mother Monster will star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of the founder of fashion empire Gucci. Though the film is yet to be titled, it’s reported to be centered on Reggiani’s trial and conviction of arranging Maurizio’s assassination in 1995. She went on to serve 18 years in prison before being released in 2016.

The project will be Lady Gaga’s first film since her turn as Ally in Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” earned the pop icon a Best Original Song Academy Award for “Shallow” as well as a nomination for Best Actress, which she lost to Olivia Colman in “The Favourite.”

According to Deadline, the Gucci murder drama will be shopped around studios, beginning with Fox/Disney. The script comes from Roberto Bentivegna, based on the book by Sara Gay Forden, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Deadline reports that Scott will direct this film after “The Last Duel,” which is still hovering in pre-production.

The story will lend itself to a juicy screen adaptation. A series of sad events plagued Patrizia Reggiani, and made for an unhappy life. She was dumped by her husband for a younger woman, diagnosed with a brain tumor, and then later hired a hitman to kill her husband as he was coming into work. The trial incited a media meltdown that found Reggiani labeled as the “Black Widow.”

This project has been swirling around for years, with Penélope Cruz once attached to star as the Gucci murderess back in 2012. Cruz, however, recently played another diva of fashion, starring as Donatella Versace in the Emmy-winning FX miniseries “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

This film will be director Ridley Scott’s latest amid a surfeit of upcoming titles, including “The Last Duel,” a drama centered around King Charles VI and starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon (who starred for Scott in “The Martian”), Ben Affleck, and recent “Killing Eve” Emmy winner Jodie Comer. Scott’s last film to hit theaters was 2017’s controversy-mired “All the Money in the World,” which generated headlines amid allegations of sexual assault against star Kevin Spacey, and news that co-star Michelle Williams was underpaid relative to her male cast members. Scott is also set to direct “Gladiator 2,” the sequel to his 2000 swords-and-sandals epic that earned a Best Picture Oscar. (Scott, however, still remains sans an Oscar himself.)

