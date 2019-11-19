Original Hulk Lou Ferrigno Has a Bone to Pick With Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk

Smart Hulk debuted in this year's record-breaking blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame."

Lou Ferrigno made a name for himself in Hollywood by starring as the Hulk in CBS’s comic book television series “The Incredible Hulk,” which ran for five seasons from 1978 to 1982. Actor Bill Bixby starred in the series as Bruce Banner, with Ferrigno taking over the role whenever the character transformed into his angry green alter ego. For Ferrigno, one of the Hulk’s defining traits is the character’s hideous physical appearance. The Hulk is not supposed to be pretty, but apparently “Avengers: Endgame” didn’t get the memo. Ferrigno dissed the record-breaking Marvel movie during a recent appearance at Canada’s Hamilton Comic Con (via ComicBook) because of how attractive the Hulk was presented.

“What’s happening is that the first two Hulk movies, the CGI was improving, but the last one, ‘Endgame,’ I was disappointed,” Ferrigno said. “Because the Hulk needs to be hideous, he needs to be a creature. You see in ‘Endgame,’ Mark Ruffalo — I think it has a lot to do with him and Disney — I didn’t like the way it portrayed [Hulk]. It took away that beauty, that quality of the Hulk. That’s why a lot of people liked the series.”

“Avengers: Endgame” introduced the Smart Hulk iteration of Ruffalo’s character. The film jumps forward in time five years to reveal that Bruce Banner has made peace with his alter ego and the two have fused together more permanently. The new Hulk looks more like Ruffalo than ever before, complete with close-shaved facial hair and glasses. The look of Smart Hulk prompted several think pieces on the character’s newfound attractiveness, which clearly rubbed Ferrigno the wrong way. Considering the ending of “Endgame,” Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk will continue to appear in the MCU.

Ruffalo recently told ComicBook that he has a desired character arc in mind for Smart Hulk’s future in the MCU. “I’d like to see him hang out with some of the new folks, you know?” he said “Maybe be like a guru to some of the younger ones.” The actor currently is not confirmed for any MCU movies but will most likely return at some point.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.