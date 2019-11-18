‘Magic for Humans’: Justin Willman’s Netflix Returns, Confusing Santas and Making People Disappear

Season 2 of the magic series premieres next month, and it's bringing more than just holiday-related freakouts.

December is a month of surprises. Year-end gift-giving, best-of list making, various accomplishments being snuck under the wire before the calendar year comes to a close. To those, add “a Season 2 of ‘Magic for Humans'” to the collection.

The unscripted Netflix magic series, starring magician/comedian extraordinaire Justin Willman, will return for a new batch of episodes filled with random Angelenos taken aback by the show’s broad spectrum of unexpected tricks. This year, to build on last year’s Invisibility Challenge phenomenon, Willman is mixing some tried-and-true street magic segments with some larger scale magic selections.

Along the way, it looks like he’ll be making some stops at a Renaissance Faire, various L.A. city streets, parks, and transportation hubs, and even the Los Angeles Chargers practice facility. (The more incredulous professional athletes, the better.) He’ll lose his head inside a wrestling rink. (Nice “GLOW” Season 3 synergy!) For some reason, he’ll be balancing on someone’s back in the middle of a park as they’re dressed in a head-to-toe greenscreen suit. (Don’t question it, just go with it.) In the holiday spirit, he’s even swinging by a gathering of Santa Clauses for some Christmas-themed hijinks.

Of course, one of the things that separated the first season was the way that all of Willman’s various illusions fit into some thematic boxes. Season 2 not only has the Christmas angle, but it also looks like it’ll draw on some of the changes in Willman’s life since the show’s first season made it out into the world. (Hint: His family got a little bit bigger.)

And for anyone holding their breath about the absolute best part of the series? Yes, “Magic for Susans” is back too. Truly the greatest gift of all.

Watch the full trailer (including a healthy bite out of a roasted turkey leg) below:

“Magic for Humans” Season 2 premieres December 4 on Netflix.

