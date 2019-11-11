Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Award Nominations Led by ‘Bombshell’ and ‘Rocketman’

“Bombshell,” the zeitgeist-grabbing Fox News drama, and “Rocketman,” the Elton John musical fantasy biopic, led the seventh annual Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild award nominations with three apiece. (The MUAHS Guild Awards will be held January 11, 2020 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.) “Bombshell” took contemporary makeup, special makeup effects, and contemporary hairstyling. “Rocketman,” by contrast, took period honors for makeup and hairstyling along with special makeup effects.

Meanwhile, Best Picture Oscar contenders “Joker”(period makeup and contemporary hairstyling) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (period makeup and period hairstyling) nabbed two nominations apiece along with “Dolemite Is My Name” (period makeup and period hairstyling), “Downton Abbey” (period makeup and period hairstyling), “Hustlers” (contemporary makeup and contemporary hairstyling), and “John Wick: Parabellum” (contemporary makeup and contemporary hairstyling). Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which predominantly boasts innovative VFX de-aging from Industrial Light & Magic, scored a nomination for special makeup effects.

In terms of the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar race, these nominations bode well for frontrunners “Bombshell” (boasting the brilliant prosthetic work on Charlize Theron’s Megyn Kelly and John Lithgow’s Roger Ailes by “Darkest Hour” Oscar-winner Kazuhiro Tsuji), “Rocketman,” “Joker,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And the race also provides hope for “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Downton Abbey,” “Hustlers,” and “The Irishman.” Missing in action, though, was “Judy,” an Oscar hopeful featuring the astonishing transformation of Renée Zellweger as middle-aged screen legend Judy Garland. But this might have to do with the smaller scope of the work by makeup and hairstylist Jeremy Woodhead (who is not a guild member).

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

Emmy-winning makeup artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Martin Samuel will receive lifetime achievement awards during the awards ceremony.

Nominees for Outstanding Makeup and Hair Stylists:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“Avengers: End Game”

John Blake, Francisco Perez

“Bombshell”

Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen

“Hustlers”

Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo

“John Wick: Parabellum”

Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow

“Us”

Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“Downton Abbey”

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart

“Dolemite is My Name”

Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries

“Joker”

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk

“Rocketman”

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Bombshell”

Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen

“Captain Marvel”

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Sabrina Wilson

“It Chapter Two”

Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg

“Rocketman”

Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money

“The Irishman”

Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Bombshell”

Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee

“Hustlers”

Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris

“John Wick: Parabellum”

Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey

“Joke”r

Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson

“The Laundromat”

Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Downton Abbey”

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher

“Dolemite is My Name”

Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Audrey Futterman-Stern

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides

“Rocketman”

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

