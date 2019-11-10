Here’s How to Download the Jessica Jingle Ringtone From ‘Parasite’

The film's US distributor Neon has a shortcut to get "Jessica, Only Child, Illinois, Chicago." on your phone forever.

Park So Dam steals the show in Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” as Jessica, who inveigles herself and her family into the lives of an affluent couple and their precocious children by impersonating an art-therapy teacher. The film’s distributor, Neon, has now made one of the film’s most memorable moments available to download as a ringtone. It’s the memory tactic her character uses when coached by her brother, played by Choi Woo-shik, to assume a false identity.

After winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes and opening back in October, “Parasite” has smashed records to exceed $11 million at the U.S. box office. It’s South Korea’s submission for the Best International Feature Film Academy Award and is, at this point, the favorite to beat at the 2020 Oscars. It’s also the highest-grossing foreign movie of the year. The film is also expected to pop up in other major categories, and given the Academy’s tendency to make way for foreign filmmakers in the Best Director category, expect Bong (“The Host,” “Okja”) to be a major contender for that prize as well.

Back in May, “Parasite” became the first South Korean film ever to score the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Though director Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” last year made the Academy Award shortlist for foreign language film, South Korea has never had a film nominated for an Academy Award.

In the meantime, as the film continues to be an international theatrical success, let Park So Dam take you through her version of the song in the video below:

Knock like you own the place. #Parasite star Park So Dam teaches us the Jessica Jingle, now available to download at https://t.co/uN1olvIz56. pic.twitter.com/4FNHS76o0S — NEON (@neonrated) November 7, 2019

And for a little extra background on the melody itself, here’s some info courtesy of the film’s Australian distributors:

Fun fact: The Jessica Jingle from Bong Joon Ho's #Parasite is based on the famous national Korean song 'Dokdo Is Our Land' (독도는 우리땅), which is about a land dispute between Japan and Korea. This tune is used frequently by Korean school children to help memorise information. pic.twitter.com/k0bCEHQAvI — Madman Films 🎪 (@MadmanFilms) November 8, 2019

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.