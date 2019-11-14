Tarantino Eyes Long Delay Before Last Movie, but He’ll Keep Busy With Three New Projects

Fortunately, a Tarantino novel, play, and television series could keep fans happy in between his final two movies.

Following the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” this summer, Quentin Tarantino fans are now clamoring for details about his next film, which will be his 10th and last directorial feature film if he sticks to his current retirement plan. The director reminded fans of his 10-film plan during an interview with GQ Australia published just after “Hollywood’s” theatrical release. “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” Tarantino said. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

Tarantino is currently on the “Hollywood” awards campaign trail and recently made an appearance at a BAFTA event in London (via Variety). When asked about what is next for his career post-“Hollywood,” the director suggested that while a 10th film is in the cards it will most likely be a bit of time before he leaves behind feature filmmaking for good. In between writing and directing “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino wrote a play and then five episodes of “Bounty Law,” the television series that plays a central role in “Hollywood.” Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, became famous for his role on “Bounty Law.”

“Right now I’m writing a book and I’m hoping that I’ll be finished in three months.” Tarantino told the BAFTA audience. “So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I’ll be finished with the book — and then, theoretically, maybe I’ll do the play, and then theoretically I’ll do the TV show, and then by that point I’ll be thinking maybe what I’ll do for the 10th movie. There will be a 10th one, yes. I have no idea what it’s going to be. It’s going to be a little bit down the line.”

With a play, a television series, and a book all taking priority ahead of a 10th movie, it appears Tarantino fans will have to wait several years for his post-“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” movie. The director revealed earlier this year his book is about a jaded World War II veteran who grows to hate Hollywood movies and finds inspiration again in world cinema. Tarantino fans waited four years in between “The Hateful Eight” and “Hollywood,” so it’s not as if a long Tarantino hiatus is unheard of.

As for what Tarantino’s 10th and final feature film will end up being, there’s a handful of potential contenders. The director has been involved with an R-rated “Star Trek” script, but he has yet to commit to the project being his last movie. Tarantino also said he’d love to have his last film be a horror movie if he could crack a good idea. For now, Tarantino fans will continue to get their fix as “Hollywood” rides through awards season.

