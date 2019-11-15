‘Little Women’ Is an Oscar Contender, but Where Does That Leave ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘Waves’?

Screen Talk, episode 266: Greta Gerwig's adaptation seems poised to gain traction in the awards season conversation. But where does that leave the other latecomers?

Just when you think the fall movie season has settled into place, more movies enter the fray. This seems to happen each year, and 2019 is no exception: With first reactions to “Little Women” confirming that it could be a contender in several categories, Greta Gerwig’s studio adaptation of the treasured novel is poised to shake up the Oscar conversation. But it’s not alone — with “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Joker” all vying for attention, Oscar campaigns are only going to get busier.

And then there’s “Ford v Ferrari,” opening this week following its acclaim at various festivals, which has plenty of studio muscle to keep it in the conversation in the weeks ahead. Not to mention “Waves,” which has quietly gained buzz this fall after its modest Telluride debut, finally hitting theaters as well.

In the week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson consider the awards season prospects for all three titles as the season keeps getting busier. (A review embargo on “Little Women” is still in place.) They also touch on Todd Haynes’ Mark Ruffalo eco-thriller “Dark Waters” and “Queen & Slim,” which opened AFI Fest this week.

