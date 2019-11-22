Independent Spirit Awards: Do Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson Stand a Chance in Awards Season?

Screen Talk, episode 267: The Spirit Awards nominations may not predict the Oscars, but for some contenders, they certainly can't hurt.

The nominees for the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards were announced yesterday, and like the Gothams, they provide a welcome contrast to the rest of awards season, since many of the smaller gems are unlikely to pierce the Oscar conversation. (See Anne Thompson’s analysis here.) At the same time, for some of the wilder contenders — we’re looking at you, “Uncut Gems” and “The Lighthouse” — they certainly can’t hurt.

This year’s awards season still has a lot of unknown variables, from “Little Women” to “Bombshell” and “1917,” which leaves plenty of room for unpredictable developments. Do Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson (above) stand a chance? Their Spirit Awards nominations could indicate…something. Or not.

This is one of many topics debated in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as co-hosts Eric Kohn and Thompson go through the nominees to explore what they actually might say about the weeks ahead. They also dig into the recent controversy surrounding the Apple TV+ production “The Banker.”

Listen to the full episode below.



