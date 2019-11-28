Thanksgiving Recommendations, From ‘The Irishman’ to ‘Mandalorian’ — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 268: Everything you need to watch to escape your family over the holiday weekend. Plus: Is "1917" really an Oscar frontrunner?

Thanksgiving has landed, which means that most people are hanging around with their relatives and trying to come up with something to do. For movie buffs, that probably means watching all three-and-a-half hours of “The Irishman” on Netflix. Or does it mean making the effort to leave the house and catch “Knives Out” in theaters? Or getting up to date on “The Mandelorian”? Or…maybe binging “The Watchmen”?

As usual, the holiday season presents a range of entertainment options and no clear direction. It also plays a crucial role in awards season, as screeners pile up and Academy voters do their best to fill in their gaps in a crowded field. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss various options for home and theatrical viewing over the weekend. They also delve into “1917,” the last major Oscar contender to surface this season, and how it might upset the race. Is Roger Deakins about to bag a second Oscar? Maybe. (OK, it’s pretty much a done deal.) But what does that mean for the Best Picture race? Well…

Listen to the full episode below.



