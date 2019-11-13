‘Seberg’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Brings ‘Breathless’ Icon Jean Seberg Back to the Movies

"Una" director Benedict Andrews is behind the camera for this biographical drama about the French New Wave legend.

Kristen Stewart is earning rave reviews for her return to studio tentpoles in Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, but cinephiles won’t have to wait long to catch the actress’ return to indies. Stewart is the lead of the Jean Seberg biographical drama “Seberg,” opening in theaters this December from Amazon Studios. The film is the latest psychological drama from “Una” director Benedict Andrews. “Seberg” made its world premiere out of competition at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

“Seberg” stars Stewart as the French New Wave icon during the 1960s, when she was targeted by the FBI because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal. In addition to Stewart, the “Seberg” cast includes Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root and Yvan Atta. The film is based on a true story.

Amazon is also handling the theatrical release of the Adam Driver-starring “The Report” this fall. The studio just opened the Sundance drama “Honey Boy” to strong reviews and breakout box office in specialty release. With “Seberg,” Amazon has a potential dark horse awards contender in Stewart. The actress earned strong reviews out of Venice for her performance as Seberg, even if the film was hit or miss in reviews.

“Pivoting away from low-status, high-quality parts that contradict her outsized public persona, Stewart embraces her uncharacteristically glamorous and headstrong role — one iconic actress possessing the spirit of another,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote in his review. “The most engaging scenes in ‘Seberg’ invite her to own her power, and also to temper it with the naïvete and vulnerability of someone who can’t quite appreciate the full extent to which everything she does will ripple across time and space.”

In addition to Stewart and Andrews, “Seberg” also features the talents of cinematographer Rachel Morrison. The DP became the first woman nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar thanks to her work on “Mudbound,” and her credits also include Ryan Coogler’s Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther.”

Amazon Studios will open “Seberg” in select theaters December 13. Watch the official trailer for the drama in the video below.

