‘Servant’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Delivers Twisted Nightmare for Apple TV+

Shyamalan attempts to bounce back from his "Glass" critical misfire with a disturbing new venture into television.

Apple TV+ launched November 1 with original dramas such as “The Morning Show,” “See,” “For All Mankind,” and “Dickinson,” none of which earned much critical acclaim to become appointment viewing in the ever-expanding world of television streaming. The low profile debuts of Apple’s first four series is surely not what the new streamer was hoping for, although they can probably rely on M. Night Shyamalan to stir up buzz for the new streaming platform. The hit-or-miss horror favorite is behind Apple TV+’s upcoming “Servant,” debuting this Thanksgiving.

“Servant” is billed as a psychological thriller that “follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy,” which creates a “rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.” Apple TV+ has debuted the official “Servant” trailer, which gives away one of the series’ most disturbing secrets: The central couple (played by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose) lost their child and has replaced it with an extremely lifelike doll. They’ve even hired a new nanny to care for the fake child. The supporting cast includes Nell Tiger Free (“Game of Thrones”) and “Harry Potter” favorite Rupert Grint.

Shyamalan directed the series alongside BAFTA-nominated creator, executive producer, and writer Tony Basgallop (“Inside Men,” “What Remains,” “24: Live Another Day”). For Shyamalan, “Servant” marks a return to television after his Fox mystery series “Wayward Pines,” which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016. Shyamalan took a hit earlier this year when his passion project “Glass” opened to dismal film reviews (IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the movie the biggest disappointment of the director’s career), but moviegoers know you can never count out Shyamalan. Whenever the director seems down and out (see “Lady in the Water”), he bounces back with a winning surprise (“The Visit,” “Split”).

“Servant” will premiere November 28 on Apple TV+. Watch the official trailer for the series in the video below.

