Sony Dates ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sequel, Delays Lin-Manuel Miranda Project

Don't expect the sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning animated favorite to hit until 2022.

Sony Pictures has set a date for the sequel to 2018’s animated hit “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film this year. The as-yet untitled follow-up to the Marvel spinoff that nabbed more than $375 million worldwide off a $90 million budget will debut in theaters on April 8, 2022. Sony dropped the news via the studio’s Twitter account Friday afternoon.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (who also trumpeted the news on Twitter) will return to produce the sequel, which picks up where the Marvel/Columbia Pictures movie co-directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, left off. The original film’s voice cast included Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Zoë Kravitz.

While no details have yet been released for the “Spider-Verse” sequel, a post-credits sequence in the original film teased the arrival of Spider-Man 2099, otherwise known as Miguel O’Hara and portrayed by Oscar Isaac in the scene. The first “Spider-Verse” film appealed to both critics and audiences as a distinctive animated wonder that, with its hand-drawn aesthetic and cleverly sketched and diverse cast of characters, was a much-needed breath of fresh air for both superhero movies and for animated films.

Also in Sony news, the musical adventure tale “Vivo” has been pushed back five months and is now set for release in April 2021. The film was originally dated for December 2020. “Vivo” follows a capuchin monkey who travels from Havana to Miami to pursue a singing career. Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame has been tapped to contribute 11 original songs for this family-friendly passion project scripted by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the playbook for Miranda’s wildly acclaimed, Tony Award-winning stage musical “In the Heights.” Kirk De Micco (“The Croods”) will direct, Lisa Stewart (“Monsters vs. Aliens”) will produce, and Laurence Mark (“Dreamgirls”) will executive produce.

