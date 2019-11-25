‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Script Went Up for Sale on eBay Because of Careless Actor

This "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" mishap could've led to a nightmare for Disney and Lucasfilm.

J.J. Abrams kicked off the week with an appearance on “Good Morning America,” and while he could not reveal any plot specifics about his upcoming blockbuster “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” he did drop one bombshell: The “Rise of Skywalker” script went up for sale on Ebay. Had anyone purchased the “Rise of Skywalker” script and leaked it online, Disney and Lucasfilm would have faced a potential PR disaster leading up to the tentpole’s Christmas release. Fortunately, Disney purchased the script off Ebay before any “Star Wars” fan could.

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams told the “Good Morning America” crowd. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay…[Disney] got it back before it sold.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” finds Abrams returning to the space saga after helming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Cast members Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and John Boyega are all reprising their roles in a film that’s being billed as the grand finale of the Skywalker saga that first began with George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” in 1977. Abrams has promised fans that “Skywalker” won’t play it safe.

“In Episode 7, I was adhering to a kind of approach that felt right for ‘Star Wars’ in my head,” Abrams told Total Film earlier this month. “It was about finding a visual language, like shooting on locations and doing practical things as much as possible. And we continue that in Episode 9, but I also found myself doing things that I’m not sure I would have been as daring to do on Episode 7.”

Disney is opening “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters nationwide December 20. Watch Abrams’ appearance on “Good Morning America” in the video below.

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019

