‘The Invisible Man’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse Update the Classic Monster Tale

Moss plays a woman stalked by an abusive ex-boyfriend in Universal's latest take on its classic monster property.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for the forthcoming “The Invisible Man” reboot, a haunting modern tale of obsession starring Elisabeth Moss as a woman being stalked by her sociopathic, abusive ex-boyfriend. The classic monster myth has been updated to exploit contemporary fears, and using the “Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star as its feminist genre heroine. The newly released trailer promises plenty of jump scares, hair-raising stalker scenes, women not being believed, and finally — sweet, bloody vengeance.

Here’s the official synopsis from Universal: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

It’s been a good year for both Moss and Blumhouse, with “Us” raking in more than $255 million worldwide against a $20 million budget; its opening-weekend haul of $71 million was the highest ever for a horror film not based on an existing property. The studio behind “Get Out” partnered with director Jordan Peele once again on their continued fruitful collaboration, and with “The Invisible Man,” Blumhouse may hope to usher in a similar relationship with Moss as a talent associated with the brand.

“The Invisible Man” is directed by Leigh Whannell, a tested director who helmed the wildly successful “Saw” franchise. Whannell’s script is an adaptation of the eponymous H.G. Wells story, on which the original 1933 version starring Claude Rains was based.

Moss is the biggest name in an intriguing cast. Genre fans will recognize Jackson-Percy from Netflix’s hit series “The Haunting of Hill House,” based on Shirley Jackson’s famous novel. Hodge steps into the horror space for the first time since breaking out in “Straight Outta Compton” and “Hidden Figures.” After starring in “A Wrinkle in Time,” this is Reid’s first major film role since HBO’s “Euphoria,” on which she plays the younger sister to Zendaya’s Rue.

Universal and Blumhouse will release “The Invisible Man” on February 8, 2020. Check out the new trailer below.

