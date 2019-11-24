Tyler Perry Will Make His Netflix Debut With ‘A Fall From Grace’

The film will star Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, and Perry.

Tyler Perry is on a roll. He’s currently in post-production on the BET Plus series “Bruh,” recently became the owner of one of the country’s largest studio lots (which hosted the last Democratic presidential debate), and this year released “A Madea Family Funeral” on top of an enviable list of television projects. Now, Perry will make his Netflix feature film debut with “A Fall From Grace.” Perry announced the news via Twitter (see below.)

The film will drop on Netflix beginning January 17, and it stars Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, and Perry himself. According to Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account, “A Fall From Grace” will be “centered around a divorced woman who feels restored by a new romance, secrets soon start to erode her short-lived joy.”

Both Fox and Tyson have previously starred for Perry. Fox stars in Perry’s OWN series “The Haves and the Have Nots,” and Tyson starred in Perry’s films “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Madea’s Family Reunion.”

In a recent IndieWire interview, Perry assessed his ability to own his own studio and all the rights to his prolific body of film and TV work. “It’s a lot of work to run an entertainment company, and it takes a lot of sacrifice and concentration,” he said. “Some people just don’t want to own the house, because they don’t want the responsibility, and I get it. And you can’t be upset with them for that, which means you just have to wait for the ones who do…I’m still so young and I got another 20 or so years to go, because there’s still a lot more that I want to do.”

Perry is the latest filmmaker to join the Netflix fray, which already includes the high-profile ranks of Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Damien Chazelle, Dee Rees, Noah Baumbach, Alfonso Cuarón, David Michôd, Tamara Jenkins, Nicole Holofcener, Jeremy Saulnier, and more. The company alleges that it pays more fairly than studios do, while allotting auteurs the creative freedom to shape their original projects.

