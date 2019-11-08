‘Work in Progress’: It’s Time You Get to Know Abby McEnany, So Let Her Introduce Herself — Watch

Abby McEnany's Sundance pilot is about to debut on Showtime, so why not get to know one of the year's breakout stars before she hits it big?

Being a first-timer at anything can be overwhelming. You’re so concerned about fitting in and doing things right that all your personality drains out of you, leaving nothing but a wannabe perfectionist who reads like a nervous mess. Despite introducing herself as a walking mess in the video below, it sure looks like Abby McEnany left all of those overwhelming vibes outside her first full-time job as the lead actor, writer, and creator on a comedy series.

“Work in Progress” premiered its pilot at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, getting scooped up by Lilly Wachowski and her production company, Circle of Confusion, before selling to Showtime, where the show will debut this December.

In the video below, McEnany — a veteran of the Chicago improv scene — takes you on a mini tour of her set, explaining how the show came to be, what motivated it, and sharing behind-the-scenes footage of what looks like a very good time filming it all. Her energy is quickly infectious, and having seen and loved the pilot at Sundance, that same charisma is about to sweep through television as “Work in Progress” rolls out.

The series features McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago-based performer Karin Anglin co-stars alongside Celeste Pechous, with Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live,” “Shrill”) appearing in a crucial role as herself. Theo Germaine, who IndieWire cited as another 2019 breakout talent in Netflix’s “The Politician,” will also appear as a special guest star.

“Work in Progress” is executive produced by McEnany, fellow co-creator Tim Mason, and co-writer Lilly Wachowski. All three serve as co-showrunners on Season 1, while Mason is directing these initial episodes and Circle of Confusion colleagues Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns, and Josh Adler are all onboard as executive producers, as well.

“Work in Progress” premieres Sunday, December 8 at 11 p.m. ET on Showtime. Check out the exclusive video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.