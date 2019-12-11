ACE Editing Awards Nominees Heading for the Oscars Include ‘The Irishman,’ Joker,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

"Ford v Ferrari," "Marriage Story," and "Parasite" made the cut but the bold, single-cut "1917" got snubbed.

The influential ACE Eddie Awards nominees for editing include the prestige dramas “Ford v Ferrari, ” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” and “Parasite,” Left out was Sam Mendes’ late-breaking bold, single-cut “1917” from Oscar-winner Lee Smith (“Dunkirk”), which does not bode well for an Academy Award nomination. Best Picture contender “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” made the cut as a comedy nominee along with “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Farewell,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Knives Out.”

This makes for a competitive Oscar race, with three-time Academy Award-winner Thelma Schoonmaker as the frontrunner for “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s deeply personal, character-driven, non-linear ode to mob life, complicated by ILM’s experimental VFX de-aging of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s complex love letter to Tinseltown, should earn a nomination for Fred Raskin; Todd Phillips’ bending of reality and fantasy around Joaquin Phoenix’s front-running performance scored for editor Jeff Groth; and the challenging, puzzle-like Le Mans racing footage should also earn a spot for “Ford v Ferrari” editors Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland.

That leaves the potential fifth Oscar spot as a race between Jennifer Lame’s stellar juggling between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Noah Baumbach’s bittersweet divorce drama, “Marriage Story,” and Jinmo Yang’s dense, intricate work on the suspenseful class divide in Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.”

Two-thirds of Best Editing Oscar nominations coincide with Best Picture candidates, and the winner is often the same.

The animation nominees went to “Frozen 2,” “I Lost My Body,” and “Toy Story 4,” while the theatrical documentary choices were “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” and “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound.”

In the documentary awards derby, “American Factory” and “Apollo 11” continue to dominate a crowded field.

On the TV side, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”) clashes with “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”), “Mindhunter” (“Episode 2”), and the “Euphoria” Pilot for non-commercial drama series; and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed, mercurial spy thriller, “Killing Eve,” earned two nominations for commercial drama series (“Desperate Times,” “Smell Ya Later”) in a face-off with “Mr. Robot” (“401 Unauthorized”) and “Chicago Med” (“Never Going Back to Normal”).

In the competition for mini-series, “Chernobyl” (“Vichnaya Pamyat”) goes head to head with Fosse/Verdon (“Life is a Cabaret”) and “When They See Us” (“Part 1”).

For non-commercial comedy series, Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed “Fleabag” (“Episode 2.1””) takes on “Barry” (“berkman > block”), “Russian Doll” (“The Way Out”) and the “Dead to Me” Pilot. And in commercial comedy series, “Better Things” (“Easter”), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (“I Need To Find My Frenemy”), “Schitt’s Creek” (“Life is a Cabaret”), and “The Good Place” (“Pandemonium”).

The awards will be presented by the American Cinema Editors on January 17, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):

“Ford v Ferrari”

Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman”

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

“Joker”

Jeff Groth

“Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lame, ACE

“Parasite”

Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Dolemite is My Name”

Billy Fox, ACE

“The Farewell”

Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman

“Jojo Rabbit”

Tom Eagles

“Knives Out”

Bob Ducsay

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Fred Raskin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Frozen 2”

Jeff Draheim, ACE

“I Lost My Body”

Benjamin Massoubre

“Toy Story 4”

Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“American Factory”

Lindsay Utz

“Apollo 11”

Todd Douglas Miller

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”

Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Abducted in Plain Sight”

James Cude

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

Dava Whisenant

“Leaving Neverland”

Jules Cornell

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”

Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Better Things”: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg, ACE

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”

Nena Erb, ACE

“The Good Place”: “Pandemonium”

Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek”: “Life is a Cabaret”

Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Barry”: “berkman > block”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

“Dead to Me”: “Pilot”

Liza Cardinale

“Fleabag”: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner, ACE

“Russian Doll”: “The Way Out”

Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Chicago Med”: “Never Going Back To Normal”

David J. Siegel, ACE

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

“Killing Eve”: “Smell Ya Later”

Al Morrow

“Mr. Robot”: “401 Unauthorized”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Euphoria”: “Pilot””

Julio C. Perez IV

“Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

“Mindhunter”: “Episode 2”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Chernobyl”: “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret”

Tim Streeto, ACE

“When They See Us”: “Part 1”

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Deadliest Catch”: “Triple Jeopardy”

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

“Surviving R. Kelly”: “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

“VICE Investigates”: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

