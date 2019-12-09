Alma Har’el Slams Golden Globes for All-Male Director Noms: ‘They Don’t Represent Us’

The "Honey Boy" filmmaker urges people to continue supporting films made by women at the box office.

“Honey Boy” filmmaker Alma Har’el has taken to social media to react to this morning’s Golden Globe nominations snubbing women filmmakers in the Best Director category. As IndieWire’s Kate Erbland reported earlier today, the Globes snubbed women in four major categories and have only nominated five women filmmakers for Best Director in its 77-year history. This year’s Best Director nominees are Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), and Todd Phillips (“Joker”).

“Good morning to everyone that’s writing me about the Golden Globes,” Har’el wrote on Twitter. “I feel you but know this. I was on the inside for the first time this year. These are not our people and they do not represent us. Do not look for justice in the awards system. We are building a new world.”

Har’el proceeded to name a majority of women directors who released films this year to critical acclaim and should factor into the awards race. The director wrote, “Lulu Wang, Mati Diop, Greta Gerwig, Olivia Wilde, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Chinonye Chukwu, [and] Céline Sciamma made films this year that reached people and touched them. That’s our awards. No one can take that away.”

“Keep fighting for more women and POC behind the camera by supporting their films,” Har’el added. “Don’t make your end game the political money that trades hands in the form of movie campaigns for people who can’t see us and recognize us. Thank you to all the press and people who write and cover films in awards season! You are helping us get to new audiences and tell our stories. And for that it’s worth it all.”

Click here for the list of 2020 Golden Globe nominations.

No one can take that away. — Alma Har’el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019

Thank you to all the press and people who write and cover films in awards season! You are helping us get to new audiences and tell our stories. And for that it’s worth it all ❤️@FREETHEWORK — Alma Har’el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019

