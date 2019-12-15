×
Back to IndieWire

Anna Karina: Film Lovers and Filmmakers Remember the Icon, Who Has Died at 79

Karina's loss leaves an indelible impact on the filmgoing community.

4 hours ago

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oceanic/Gina/Kobal/Shutterstock (5866538a)Anna KarinaMichael Kohlhaas - 1968Director: Volker SchlondorffOceanic/GinaWEST GERMANYScene StillMichael Kohlhaas-Der Rebell

Anna Karina

Oceanic/Gina/Kobal/Shutterstock

Anna Karina, the French New Wave icon, has died at age 79, leaving behind an indelible body of cinema’s most charming and even radical work — including director Jean-Luc Godard’s “A Woman Is a Woman,” “Pierrot Le Fou,” “Alphaville,” “Vivre Sa Vie,” “Band of Outsiders,” “Le Petit Soldat,” and more.

Karina, who was born in Denmark and became a symbol of cinematic counterculture, died on Saturday in Paris. Reportedly, she died of cancer, according to her agent, Laurent Balandras. Karina’s last film was 2008’s “Victoria,” which she also wrote and directed. This was her second and final feature behind the camera following 1973’s “Living Together.”

Karina’s loss leaves a huge hole in the filmgoing community, and many have taken to Twitter to make tribute to the actress; see below. IndieWire spoke with Anna Karina in 2016 about her many storied collaborations with Jean-Luc Godard.

Related

Related

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad