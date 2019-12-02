Annie Awards Nominations Led by Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ and Laika’s ‘Missing Link’

There were also nominations aplenty for "Klaus," "How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World," "Toy Story 4," and French indie fave "I Lost My Body."

The 47th Annual Annie Awards nominations were led by Disney blockbuster sequel “Frozen 2” and Laika’s Yeti adventure “Missing Link” with eight nominations apiece, followed by Netflix’s “Klaus” with seven and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” with six, which all landed Best Feature nominations. Also racking up a surprising six nominations for Netflix was lauded indie nominee, French import “I Lost My Body.”

Not bad for animation awards newbie Netflix.

Scoring four nods were DreamWorks’ and Pearl Studios’ other Yeti entry, “Abominable,” and GKids’ Japanese Oscar entry “Weathering with You.” Landing two nominations each were Blue Sky’s “Spies in Disguise” (Fox), Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (from Universal), and “The Addams Family” (United Artists).

Left out of the fray were GKids’ Cambodian drama, “Funan,” and Disney’s “live-action” remake “The Lion King,” which did not land a nomination for live-action VFX for its breakthrough photo-realistic animation. “Lion King” will be chasing a VFX Oscar.

Here’s the full list of nominations.

Best Feature

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” DreamWorks Animation

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC

“Toy Story 4” Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles” Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix

“Okko’s Inn” Madhouse

“Promare” TRIGGER, XFLAG

“Weathering With You” Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

“Guava Island” “Titles and Prologue” Six Point Harness Amazon

“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” DreamWorks Animation

“Infinity Train” “The Perennial Child” Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants: “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

“Zog” Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

“Acid Rain” Animoon

“DON’T KNOW WHAT” Thomas Renoldner

“Je sors acheter des cigarettes” Miyu Productions

“Purpleboy” Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances…asbl, Luna Blue Film

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days” Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les

Armateurs

Best VR

“Bonfire” Baobab Studios

“GLOOMY EYES” ATLAS V

“Kaiju Confidential” ShadowMachine

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe

“Social Media” Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

“Fortnite” Season 7 Launch Spot Epic Games Screen Novelties / iam8bit

“The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59” Telecaster Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

“Ask the Storybots” Episode: “Why Do We Have To Recycle?” JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

“Elena of Avalor” Episode: “Changing of the Guard” Disney Television Animation

“Let’s Go Luna!” Episode: “Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris” Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

“Norman Picklestripes” Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door” Factory

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” Episode: “I am Amelia Earhart” Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

“Disney Mickey Mouse” Episode: “Carried Away” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

“Niko and the Sword of Light” Episode: 206: “The Caterpillar Train Titmouse”, Amazon Studios

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Episode: “Evil League of Mutants” Nickelodeon Animation Studio

“Tales of Arcadia: 3Below” Episode: “A Glorious End Part 1” DreamWorks Animation

“The Tom and Jerry Show” Episode: Calamari Jerry Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

“Big Mouth” Episode: “Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!” Netflix

“BoJack Horseman” Episode: “The Client” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

“Harley Quinn” Episode: “So You Need a Crew” Warner Bros. Animation

“Tuca & Bertie” Episode: “The Jelly Lakes” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

“Undone” Episode: “2. The Hospital” Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Student Film

“Con Fuerza” Nichole Tate

“Gravedad” Anke Kletsch

“The Fox & The Pigeon” Michelle Chua

“Un diable dans la poche” Luce Grosjean

Best FX for TV/Media

“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” Episode: “How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” DreamWorks Animation

VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby FX Artist: Cristiana Covone FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “The Secret War Blur” for Netflix

FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

“Compositing My Moon” Episode: “My Moon” Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere

Director: Stéphane Coëdel Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura

“Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures” Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire” Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.

FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

“Tales of Arcadia: 3Below” Episode: “A Glorious End” Part 1 DreamWorks Animation

Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

“Abominable” DreamWorks Animation

FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel FX Supervisor: James Jackson FX Lead: Domin Lee FX Supervisor: Michael Losure FX Lead: Alex Timchenko

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC

CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser

“Toy Story 4” Pixar Animation Studios

Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

“Weathering With You” GKIDS

Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima VFX Artist: Jumi Lee Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

“Ask the Storybots” Episode: “Where Do Planets Come From?” JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Character Animator: Chris O’Hara Character: Multiple Characters

“Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” Episode: “Rapunzel and The Great Tree” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Character Animator: Juliane Martin Character: various

“His Dark Materials” Episode: 8 BBC Studios

Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” Episode: “How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” DreamWorks Animation

Character Animator: Andrew Muir Character: All

“Robot Chicken” Episode: “Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes” Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Character Animator: Scott DaRos Character: All Characters

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

Andrew Ford: Andrew Ford Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” DreamWorks Animation

Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner Character: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” DreamWorks Animation

Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani Character: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins Character: Alva

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC

Animator: Rachelle Lambden Character: Multiple

Best Character Animation – Live Action

“Alita: Battle Angel” Weta Digital Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

“Avengers: Endgame” Weta Digital

Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

“Game of Thrones” – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons Image Engine

Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” Framestore

Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” Steven Argula Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

“Gears 5” – Cinematic Animation The Coalition/ Microsoft

Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait

Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, KINGDOM HEARTS III

Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, SQUARE ENIX

Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless Character Animator: Koji Hamada Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless Character Animator: Koji Inoue Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless

“Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief” Chromosphere / Within

Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks Character: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake Character Animator: Natan Moura Character: Sinclair Snake Character Animator: Nelson Boles Character: Various

“Unruly Heroes” Magic Design Studios

Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – TV/Media

“Carmen Sandiego” Episode: “The Chasing Paper” Caper Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

“DC Super Hero Girls” Episode: “#SweetJustice Pt. 1-4” Warner Bros. Animation

Executive Producer: Lauren Faust Character: N/A

“T.O.T.S.” Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!” Titmouse / Disney Junior

Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak Character: tbd

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five DreamWorks Animation

Art Director: Chris Mitchell Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

“Victor and Valentino” Episode: “Know It All” Cartoon Network Studios

CHARACTER DESIGNER: FABIEN MENSE Character: BIG CAMAZOTZ BAT, BABY CAMAZOTZ BAT, REGULAR CAMATOTZ BAT, DON JALAPENO, VICTOR, BAT SWARMS, CODEX HEIROGLYPHS

Best Character Design – Feature

“Abominable” DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Character Designer: Nico Marlet Character: ALL

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

Bill Schwab: Bill Schwab Character: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, Soldier

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character Designer: Torsten Schrank Character: All Characters

“Spies in Disguise” Blue Sky Studios

Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli Character: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon,

“The Addams Family” MGM and BRON Creative

Character Designer: Craig Kellman Character: Multiple characters

Best Direction – TV/Media

“Ask the Storybots” Episode: “How Do You Make Music?” JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Director: Jeff Gill

“DC Super Hero Girls” Episode: “#DCSuperHeroBoys” Warner Bros. Animation

Director: Natalie Wetzig

“Disney Mickey Mouse” Episode: “For Whom the Booth Tolls” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

“Rilakkuma & Kaoru” Episode: “Snowman Dwarf” for Netflix

Director: Masahito Kobayashi

“Ultraman” Episode: “Episode 1” Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix

Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix Director: Jérémy Clapin

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Director: Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC Director: Chris Butler

“Weathering With You” Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Music – TV/Media

“Carmen Sandiego” Episode: “The Chasing Paper” Caper Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin Composer: Steve D’Angelo Composer: Lorenzo Castelli

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “Sonnie’s Edge” Blur for Netflix

Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

“Seis Manos” Episode: “The Empty Place” VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios

Composer: Carl Thiel

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” Episode: “Beast Island” DreamWorks Animation

Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer

“The Tom and Jerry Show” Episode: “Eagle Eye” Jerry Warner Bros. Animation

Composer: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

“AWAY” Dream Well Studios Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

Composer: Christophe Beck Composer: Frode Fjellheim Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix Composer: Dan Levy

“Spies in Disguise” Blue Sky Studios

Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson Composer: Theodore Shapiro

“Toy Story 4” n/a Composer: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

“Carmen Sandiego” Episode: “Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Production Design: Eastwood Wong Production Design: Sylvia Liu Production Design: Elaine Lee Production Design: Linda Fong Production Design: Emily Paik

“Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” Episode: “Rapunzel and The Great Tree” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Production Design: Alan Bodner Production Design: Brian Woods Production Design: Steven Nicodemus Production Design: Laura Price Production Design: Leonard Robledo

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “The Witness” Blur for Netflix

Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

“Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart” Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops” Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.

Production Design: Khang Le Production Design: Chris Fisher Production Design: Gael Bertrand Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon Production Design: Howard Chen

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” Episode: “The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One” DreamWorks Animation

Production Design: Chris Mitchell Production Design: Chris Turnham Production Design: Tor Aunet Production Design: DanBob Thompson Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

“Abominable” DreamWorks Animation

Production Design: Max Boas Production Design: Paul Duncan Production Design: Christopher Brock Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim Production Design: Jane Li

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” DreamWorks Animation

Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura Production Design: Woonyoung Jung Production Design: Iuri Lioi

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Production Design: Szymon Biernaki Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC

Production Design: Nelson Lowry Production Design: Santiago Montiel Production Design: Trevor Dalmer

“The Addams Family” MGM and Bron Creative

Production Design: Patricia Atchison Production Design: Maisha Moore Production Design: Chris Souza Production Design: Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

“Carmen Sandiego” Episode: “Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

“Carole & Tuesday” Episode: “True Colors Bones” for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “Sucker of Souls” Blur for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan

“Snoopy in Space” Episode: “Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking” Apple

Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante

“Zog” Episode: N/A Magic Light Pictures

Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC Storyboard Artist: Julian Narino

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

“Big City Greens” Episode: “Green Christmas” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

“Bob’s Burgers” Episode: “Roamin’ Bob-iday” 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob

“Steven Universe” Episode: “Steven Universe”: The Movie Cartoon Network Studios

Sarah Stiles: Sarah Stiles Character: Spinel

“Tigtone” Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead” Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street

Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry Character: Helpy

“Tuca & Bertie” Episode: “The Jelly Lakes” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Voice Actress: Ali Wong Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

“Abominable” DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf

“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” Illumination Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget

“Toy Story 4” Pixar Animation Studios Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

“Apple & Onion” Episode: “Apple’s Short” Cartoon Network Studios

Writer: George Gendi Writer: Michael Gendi Writer: Deepak Sethi Writer: Eric Acosta Writer: Sean Szeles

“BoJack Horseman” Episode: “Feel-Good Story” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Alison Tafel

“Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Writer: Sheela Shrinivas Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

“Tuca & Bertie” Episode: “The Jelly Lakes” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Shauna McGarry

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” Episode: “I am Helen Keller” Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group

Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios Writer: Jennifer Lee

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” DreamWorks Animation Writer: Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix

Writer: Jérémy Clapin Writer: Guillaume Laurant

“Toy Story 4” Pixar Animation Studios

Writer: Andrew Stanton Writer: Stephany Folsom

“Weathering With You” Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Story By: Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

“Big Hero 6: The Series” Episode: “Prey Date” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominee: Dao Le Nominee: Joe Molinari Nominee: Charles T. Jones Nominee: David Vasquez

“DC Super Hero Girls” Episode: “#AdventuresInBunnysitting” Warner Bros. Animation

Nominee: Torien Blackwolf

“Disney Mickey Mouse” Episode: “Carried Away” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominee: Tony Molina

“Green Eggs and Ham” Episode: “Mouse” Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix

Nominee: Margaret Hou

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “Alternate Histories” Blur for Netflix

Nominee: Bo Juhl Nominee: Stacy Auckland Nominee: Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” DreamWorks Animation

Nominee: John K. Carr Nominee: Mark Hester Nominee: Mary Blee

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominee: Pablo García Revert

“Missing Link” LAIKA, LLC Nominee: Stephen Perkins

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” Illumination

Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz

“Toy Story 4” Pixar Animation Studios

Nominee: Axel Geddes Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock Nominee: Greg Snyder

