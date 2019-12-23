Bill Cosby Spokesperson Slams Eddie Murphy as ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Return

Murphy ripped into the disgraced former comedian during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Eddie Murphy’s acclaimed return to “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend has generated a scathing response from Bill Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt. Murphy took some time during his monologue to rip into Cosby, who is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault. “If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” Murphy jokes as the “SNL” audience laughed.

Murphy followed up the Cosby joke by imitating Cliff Huxtable, the character the disgraced comedian made famous on “The Cosby Show.” Murphy said as Cliff Huxtable, “Who is America’s Dad now?”

In a statement posted to Cosby’s official social media accounts, spokesperson Wyatt slammed Murphy by writing, “Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to ‘SNL’ and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave.”

Wyatt continues, “Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

Murphy’s return to “SNL” earned rave from reviews and strong ratings for the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. The actor has made something of a comeback this fall with his role in “Dolemite Is My Name,” for which he is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

