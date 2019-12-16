The 2019 Black List Presents the Year’s Best Unproduced Scripts

The 15th annual Black List survey was revealed Monday December 16, and it includes 66 un-produced screenplays from up-and-coming literary talent. Results were pooled from a survey of more than 250 film executives, each of whom contributed the names of up to 10 favorite scripts that were written in, or are somehow uniquely associated with, 2019 and will not have begun principal photography during this calendar year. This year, scripts had to receive at least six mentions to be included on the Black List.
Since 2005, more than a third of the screenplays included in the annual Black List surveys have become produced films, and often to notoriety — such as “Argo,” “American Hustle,” “Juno,” “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Spotlight,” “The Revenants,” “The Descendants,” and “Hell or High Water.” Melina Matsoukas’s 2019 film “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe with a story co-authored by James Frey, was featured on the 2018 Black List.
Below is the full list of 2019 Black List screenplays.
MOVE ON by Ken Kobayashi
FIELD OF VIEW by Julian Silver, Reiss Clauson-Wolf
DON’T WORRY DARLING by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke
CICADA by Lillian Yu
THE TRAVELER by Austin Everett
THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT by Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten
RUMOURS by Tyler Austin, Patrick Eme
A MAGICAL PLACE CALLED GLENDALE by Sara Monge
SHUT IN by Melanie Toast
POD by Nabil Chowdhary
THE BROKER by Justin Piasecki
WAYWARD by Andrew Zilch
GRANDMA WANTS TO DIE by Patrick Cadigan
I HEART MURDER by Tom O’Donnell
8-BIT CHRISTMAS by Kevin Jakubowski
BLACK MITZVAH by Lauren Tyler
KLEIN by Derek Elliott
REFUGE by Debra Moore Muñoz
RIPPLE by Ezra Herz
THE HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE by Roy Parker
THE MENU by Seth Reiss, Will Tracy
THE PROCESS by Levin Menekse
THEY CLONED TYRONE by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier
BREATHE by Doug Simon
DOLLHOUSE by Michael Paisley
HELLDIVER by Ben Imperato
HIGH ON CHRISTMAS by Dreux Moreland, Hannah Mescon
SAY SOMETHING NICE by Erin Rodman
THE LABORER by Jared Anderson
AFFAIRS OF STATE by Pat Cunnane
AN AFTERMATH by Lauren Caris Cohan
APEX by Aja Gabel, MJ Wesner
BARRON: A TALE OF LOVE, LOSS & LEGACY by Nicolas Curcio
FIRST HARVEST by Kevin McMullin
MY BOYFRIEND’S WEDDING by Carrie Solomon
RESURRECTION by Andrew Semans
SISTER by Azia Squire
SUPER DAD by Sean Tidwell
THE CABIN AT THE END OF THE WORLD by Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman
THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ by Cody Behan
THE SEARCHERS by MacMillan Hedges
THE SWELLS by Rachel James
10-31 by Ian Shorr, Peter Gamble
BETTY FORD by Kas Graham, Rebecca Pollack
DOLL WARS by Matt Ritter
DON’T GO IN THE WATER by Peter Gaffney
FIRST ASCENT by Colin Bannon
THE MAN IN THE WOODS by Danny Jacobs, Darren Grodsky
THE PERDITION IN LIEGE by Henry Dunham
THE REPOSSESSION by Megan Amram
APEX by Stephen Vitale
ASSISTED LIVING by Kay Oyegun
ATLANTA ON FIRE by Adam Morrison
BLUE SLIDE PARK by Michael Vlamis, Kyle Anderson
CAN YOU TELL ME HOW? by Gregory Bonsignore
GIRLFRIEND ON MARS by Kaitlin Fontana
MEET CUTE by Chris Powers, Dan Powers
NO GOOD DEED by Christina Pamies
NOMADS by Esteban Orozco
STAMPEDE by Sontenish Myers
T by Eric Gross
THE MOTHER by Michael Notarile
THE SHOWRUNNER by Cosmo Carlson
THIS IS GOING TO HURT by Cameron Fay
TIL DEATH by Jessica Knoll
VOICEMAILS FOR ISABELLE by Leah McKendrick
