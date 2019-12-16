The 2019 Black List Presents the Year’s Best Unproduced Scripts

Executives, take note of these 66 new screenplays.

The 15th annual Black List survey was revealed Monday December 16, and it includes 66 un-produced screenplays from up-and-coming literary talent. Results were pooled from a survey of more than 250 film executives, each of whom contributed the names of up to 10 favorite scripts that were written in, or are somehow uniquely associated with, 2019 and will not have begun principal photography during this calendar year. This year, scripts had to receive at least six mentions to be included on the Black List.

Since 2005, more than a third of the screenplays included in the annual Black List surveys have become produced films, and often to notoriety — such as “Argo,” “American Hustle,” “Juno,” “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Spotlight,” “The Revenants,” “The Descendants,” and “Hell or High Water.” Melina Matsoukas’s 2019 film “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe with a story co-authored by James Frey, was featured on the 2018 Black List.

Below is the full list of 2019 Black List screenplays.

MOVE ON by Ken Kobayashi

FIELD OF VIEW by Julian Silver, Reiss Clauson-Wolf

DON’T WORRY DARLING by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke

CICADA by Lillian Yu

THE TRAVELER by Austin Everett

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT by Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten

RUMOURS by Tyler Austin, Patrick Eme

A MAGICAL PLACE CALLED GLENDALE by Sara Monge

SHUT IN by Melanie Toast

POD by Nabil Chowdhary

THE BROKER by Justin Piasecki

WAYWARD by Andrew Zilch

GRANDMA WANTS TO DIE by Patrick Cadigan

I HEART MURDER by Tom O’Donnell

8-BIT CHRISTMAS by Kevin Jakubowski

BLACK MITZVAH by Lauren Tyler

KLEIN by Derek Elliott

REFUGE by Debra Moore Muñoz

RIPPLE by Ezra Herz

THE HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE by Roy Parker

THE MENU by Seth Reiss, Will Tracy

THE PROCESS by Levin Menekse

THEY CLONED TYRONE by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier

BREATHE by Doug Simon

DOLLHOUSE by Michael Paisley

HELLDIVER by Ben Imperato

HIGH ON CHRISTMAS by Dreux Moreland, Hannah Mescon

SAY SOMETHING NICE by Erin Rodman

THE LABORER by Jared Anderson

AFFAIRS OF STATE by Pat Cunnane

AN AFTERMATH by Lauren Caris Cohan

APEX by Aja Gabel, MJ Wesner

BARRON: A TALE OF LOVE, LOSS & LEGACY by Nicolas Curcio

FIRST HARVEST by Kevin McMullin

MY BOYFRIEND’S WEDDING by Carrie Solomon

RESURRECTION by Andrew Semans

SISTER by Azia Squire

SUPER DAD by Sean Tidwell

THE CABIN AT THE END OF THE WORLD by Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ by Cody Behan

THE SEARCHERS by MacMillan Hedges

THE SWELLS by Rachel James

10-31 by Ian Shorr, Peter Gamble

BETTY FORD by Kas Graham, Rebecca Pollack

DOLL WARS by Matt Ritter

DON’T GO IN THE WATER by Peter Gaffney

FIRST ASCENT by Colin Bannon

THE MAN IN THE WOODS by Danny Jacobs, Darren Grodsky

THE PERDITION IN LIEGE by Henry Dunham

THE REPOSSESSION by Megan Amram

APEX by Stephen Vitale

ASSISTED LIVING by Kay Oyegun

ATLANTA ON FIRE by Adam Morrison

BLUE SLIDE PARK by Michael Vlamis, Kyle Anderson

CAN YOU TELL ME HOW? by Gregory Bonsignore

GIRLFRIEND ON MARS by Kaitlin Fontana

MEET CUTE by Chris Powers, Dan Powers

NO GOOD DEED by Christina Pamies

NOMADS by Esteban Orozco

STAMPEDE by Sontenish Myers

T by Eric Gross

THE MOTHER by Michael Notarile

THE SHOWRUNNER by Cosmo Carlson

THIS IS GOING TO HURT by Cameron Fay

TIL DEATH by Jessica Knoll

VOICEMAILS FOR ISABELLE by Leah McKendrick

