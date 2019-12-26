‘BoJack Horseman’ Creator Calls Out Netflix, Amazon for Minimizing End Credits

Too many hardworking people contribute to a show for Netflix to minimize their efforts, Raphael Bob-Waksberg argues.

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has a bone to pick with Netflix and other streaming services for the way they more or less negate end-credits sequences. A Twitter user noted that, while watching Bob-Waksberg’s Amazon series “Undone,” he could not watch the end credits because of an autoplaying feature that started the next episode in mere seconds. On Netflix, the end credits shrink into a tiny box so that a larger autoplaying trailer takes up the screen to promote a Netflix original.

“Would love to make a show for a network that doesn’t do this,” Bob-Waksberg wrote on Twitter over the Christmas holiday in response. “If you work at one, let’s talk. A show represents the cumulative tireless work of hundreds of creative artists who dream of one day having their names shrunk into a tiny box and then cut off abruptly by a trailer for ‘The Witcher.'”

Bob-Waksberg shared an anecdote to explain his frustration: “When I watched ‘Undone,’ they put up an ad for the next episode, over the picture, BEFORE it even hit the credits. The person I was watching with got so distracted, we had to go back and watch the ending again because she missed it.”

“Audiences can skip whatever they want,” the “BoJack” creator continued. “I went to the bathroom three times during the last ‘Avengers’ movie and I don’t regret it — I just resent distributors making the decision for them, especially when their default sidelines the people who make the content.”

Earlier this year, Bob-Waksberg said it was a shame that Netflix’s business model was changing and no longer giving shows multiple seasons to succeed. Bob-Waksberg’s “BoJack Horseman” returns in January for its final run of episodes.

