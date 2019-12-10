Cinema Audio Society Nominations 2020: ‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘Hollywood’ Face Off Again

Films from Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Todd Phillips continue their Oscar season momentum.

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominations for 2020, giving awards season favorites such as “Joker,” “The Irishman,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” added momentum as the Oscars draw closer. Previously announced honorees at the 2020 Cinema Audio Society awards will be James Mangold as CAS Filmmaker and Re-recording Mixer Tom Fleischman as the CAS Career Achievement Honoree. The latter award will be presented by Martin Scorsese.

In a statement announcing this year’s nominations, Cinema Audio Society president Karol Urban said, “Each year I am gobsmacked by the impressive level of craftsmanship and artistry that is brought to

the forefront at the CAS Awards and 2019 will be no exception. It is such a joyful honor to have the opportunity to reunite with fellow mixers and celebrate the stellar work of our sound community. Congratulations to all our talented nominees.”

The Awards will be presented at a sealed envelope dinner on January 25th

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

“Joker”

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS

Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin

“Rocketman”

Production Mixer – John Hayes

Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge

ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

“The Irishman”

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

“Abominable”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – David Jobe

“Frozen II”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer – David Boucher

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

“The Lion King”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

“Toy Story 4”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

“Apollo 11”

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer

“Echo in the Canyon”

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury

Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS

“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS

Production Mixer –Simon Kerr

Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”

Production Mixer – Stu Wright

Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath

Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees

Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson

ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley

Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith

“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Production Mixer – Michael Rayle

Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-recording Mixer – William Files

Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer – Bill Higley CAS

Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad CAS

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”

Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow

Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor

ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”

Production Mixer – Michael Barosky

Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson

Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy

ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

“Barry: ronny/lily”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS

“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”

Production Mixer – Christian Bourne

Re-recording Mixer – David Drake

ADR Mixer – James Gregory

“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman CAS

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Torres CAS

“Russian Doll: The Way Out”

Production Mixer – Phil Rosati

Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein

Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan

ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto

Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng

“Veep: Veep Episode 707”

Production Mixer – William MacPherson CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS

Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard

ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd CAS

Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin

“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”

Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

“Deadwood: The Movie”

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut CAS

Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes CAS

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”

Production Mixer – Mark Roy

Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”

Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow CAS

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”

Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry

Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed

Re-recording Mixer – James Evans

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”

Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski

Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal

Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System

Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body

Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital

Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio

Zaxcom: Nova

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer

iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match

Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3

Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post

Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3

