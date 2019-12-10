Cinema Audio Society Nominations 2020: ‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘Hollywood’ Face Off Again

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominations for 2020, giving awards season favorites such as “Joker,” “The Irishman,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” added momentum as the Oscars draw closer. Previously announced honorees at the 2020 Cinema Audio Society awards will be James Mangold as CAS Filmmaker and Re-recording Mixer Tom Fleischman as the CAS Career Achievement Honoree. The latter award will be presented by Martin Scorsese.
In a statement announcing this year’s nominations, Cinema Audio Society president Karol Urban said, “Each year I am gobsmacked by the impressive level of craftsmanship and artistry that is brought to
the forefront at the CAS Awards and 2019 will be no exception. It is such a joyful honor to have the opportunity to reunite with fellow mixers and celebrate the stellar work of our sound community. Congratulations to all our talented nominees.”
The Awards will be presented at a sealed envelope dinner on January 25th
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
“Ford v Ferrari”
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Popular on IndieWire
“Joker”
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin
“Rocketman”
Production Mixer – John Hayes
Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
“The Irishman”
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
“Abominable”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – David Jobe
“Frozen II”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer – David Boucher
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
“The Lion King”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
“Toy Story 4”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
“Apollo 11”
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer
“Echo in the Canyon”
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS
“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”
Production Mixer – Stu Wright
Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath
Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees
Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson
ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley
Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith
“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Production Mixer – Michael Rayle
Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-recording Mixer – William Files
Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad CAS
“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”
Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor
ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”
Production Mixer – Michael Barosky
Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson
Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy
ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
“Barry: ronny/lily”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS
“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman CAS
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Torres CAS
“Russian Doll: The Way Out”
Production Mixer – Phil Rosati
Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein
Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan
ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto
Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng
“Veep: Veep Episode 707”
Production Mixer – William MacPherson CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard
ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd CAS
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”
Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin
“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
“Deadwood: The Movie”
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut CAS
Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes CAS
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”
Production Mixer – Mark Roy
Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow CAS
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”
Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry
Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed
Re-recording Mixer – James Evans
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”
Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal
Foley Mixer – Victor ShcheglovOUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System
Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body
Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital
Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio
Zaxcom: Nova
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System
Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body
Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital
Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio
Zaxcom: Nova
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer
iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3
Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post
Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.