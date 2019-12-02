‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ in Comedy Central’s Official Trailer

The series is inspired by Awkwafina’s real-life experiences growing up in Flushing, Queens.

On Monday, Comedy Central released the official trailer for “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” the highly-anticipated sitcom created by and starring rapper-actress Awkwafina.

Inspired by Awkwafina’s real-life experiences growing up in Flushing, Queens, “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” follows twentysomething Nora Lin (Awkwafina) as she attempts to find a purpose in her life and clumsily navigate her way through young adulthood. All while she still lives with her dad (BD Wong) and possibly over-supportive grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn).

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Nora sobs as she confides in her friend Chenise (Makeda Declet). “I wish I had purpose like you, you dumb b****,” she cries. So it’s time for Nora to find a suitable job, but if it were just that easy, Nora wouldn’t exactly be where she is now. After all, as she tells her cousin (Bowen Yang), she doesn’t even know her social security number.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” is executive produced by Nora “Awkwafina” Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The series also boasts a predominantly female and diverse slate of directors, including the aforementioned Lucia Aniello (“Broad City”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”), Jamie Babbit (“But I’m a Cheerleader”), the Daniels (“Swiss Army Man”), Steven Tsuchida (“Younger”), and Anu Valia (“The Other Two”).

Over the course of its 10-episode season, “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” will feature guest star appearances by Celia Au, Matthew Broussard, Michelle Buteau, Jamie Chung, Laverne Cox, Deborah S. Craig, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Chris Gethard, Bella Heathcote, Carmen M. Herlihy, Stephanie Hsu, David Krumholtz, Simu Liu, Natasha Lyonne, John ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Matt Rogers, Harry Shum Jr., Melissa Villaseñor, Ming-Na Wen, and Jaboukie Young-White.

The show comes in the wake of Awkwafina’s heralded performance in Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” named by IndieWire’s Executive Editor and Chief Critic Eric Kohn as one of the best movies of 2019. “The rapper-turned-actress’ best performance takes a sharp turn away from her zany supporting roles for a restrained and utterly credible portrait of cross-cultural frustrations,” he writes.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” premieres on Comedy Central on Wednesday, January 22 (at 10:30 PM ET/PT).

