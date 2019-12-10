Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominees Include ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ ‘Hustlers,’ ‘Rocketman’

Disney swept the sci-fi/fantasy costume category with all five nominations, and Ruth Carter becomes the frontrunner for her second consecutive Oscar with "Dolemite Is My Name."

Nominees for the 22nd annual Costume Designer Guild Awards (to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, January 28, 2020) included frontrunning period pieces “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Rocketman.” They were joined by “Downton Abbey” and “Jojo Rabbit.” This definitely bodes well for Ruth Carter (“Dolemite”) in her bid for a second consecutive Oscar following “Black Panther.”

However, surprise no shows were “Joker,” “The Irishman,” “Little Women,” and “Judy.” And, Deborah Cook, who became the first costume designer from animation to get nominated by the CDGA for her breakthrough work on “Kubo and the Two Strings,” was denied this time around for her great Victorian-era work on Laika’s stop-motion Oscar contender, “Missing Link.”

Contemporary nominees, meanwhile, included “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Hustlers,” “Knives Out,” “The Laundromat,” and “Queen & Slim.” But “Bombshell” didn’t make the cut.

And Disney swept the sci-fi/fantasy category with nominations for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” along with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Aladdin,” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

As previously announced, honorary awards will go to Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award), and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award).

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – Arjun Bhasin

“Hustlers” – Mitchell Travers

“Knives Out” – Jenny Eagan

“The Laundromat” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Queen & Slim” – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

“Dolemite is My Name” – Ruth E. Carter

“Downton Abbey” – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Arianne Phillips

“Rocketman” – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Aladdin” – Michael Wilkinson

“Avengers: Endgame” – Judianna Makovsky

“Captain Marvel” – Sanja M. Hays

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Big Little Lies”: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg

“Fleabag”: “2.1” – Ray Holman

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell

“Russian Doll”: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien

“Schitt’s Creek”: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“Chernobyl”: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

“The Crown”: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

“GLOW”: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Carnival Row”: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

“Game of Thrones”: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Dancing with the Stars”: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro

“The Masked Singer”: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul

“Saturday Night Live”: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence

