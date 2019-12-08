Critics’ Choice Awards 2019: ‘Fleabag,’ ‘Watchmen,’ and ‘Unbelievable’ Among TV Nominees

Could a lone nomination for "The Morning Show" forecast awards trouble for Apple TV+?

Consider it an awards amuse-bouche before the all-you-can-eat buffet scheduled for the week to come, as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV nominees for their Critics’ Choice Awards, a beautiful blend of critical acclaim and populist picks aimed at honoring the finest achievements in the medium for the year.

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series “When They See Us” led all TV competitors with six overall nominations, including nods for Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome and Niecy Nash, followed by five nominations each for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

While there’s plenty of overlap in the nominations with shows bandied about during the 2019 Emmy season – including four nominations apiece for series including HBO’s “Barry” and “Chernobyl,” Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag,” and FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” – the timing of this particular set of awards allowed for representation for several shows released after the close of the Emmy eligibility window. Some late-breaking series that had a strong showing with the Critics Choice Awards included, Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Unbelievable,” and HBO’s “Watchmen.”

However, there were some notable exceptions among the nominations, which very nearly eschewed the offerings of the two premiere streaming services wholesale, with only Billy Crudup from Apple TV+ marquee drama “The Morning Show” earning a mention for supporting actor in a drama series. Though Disney+ would have surely appreciated some love from the Critics’ Choice Awards, it’s far more shocking to see the near-snub for all of Apple TV+, whose line-up includes a bevy of Hollywood’s premiere actors, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, to name just a few of Crudup’s co-stars, all of whom were overlooked by the organization. Disney+, with its massive library boasting Marvel, Pixar, and classic Disney flicks, plus a brand-new Star Wars series was never angling to be an awards player, but Apple TV+ absolutely was. Should these nominations be a cause of concern for the tech giant on the eve Golden Globe nominations?

The Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs and broadcast live on The CW from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET. The show will then air for the West Coast on tape-delay.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – “Billions” (Showtime)

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – “Watchmen” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Mom” (CBS)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Walton Goggins – “The Unicorn” (CBS)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – “Sherman’s Showcase” (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Alison Brie – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

“Years and Years” (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Guava Island” Amazon)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – “The Red Line” (CBS)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Joey King – “The Act” (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

George Clooney – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Dev Patel – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Russell Tovey – “Years and Years” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette – “The Act” (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “When They See Us “(Netflix)

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Emma Thompson – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Undone” (Amazon)

BEST TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Amy Schumer: Growing” (Netflix)

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons” (ABC)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

