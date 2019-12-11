‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 10 Trailer Teases New Celebrity Cameos, Plenty of F-Bombs

Jon Hamm and Laverne Cox are among several celebrities who will guest star in Larry David's gleefully vulgar comedy series.

The wait for Season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is nearly over: HBO unveiled the season’s trailer and announced that the show will return on January 19, 2020. As is series tradition, a multitude of celebrities will guest star in Larry David’s gleefully unpredictable comedy series.

Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen and Kaitlin Olson are among the celebrities that will guest star in the series, which stars David as a fictionalized version of himself. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” documents mundane aspects of daily life through the eyes of Larry, whose constant breaches of social convention put him at odds with his friends and family.

Although not much of a season-long story arc has been revealed, the suitably profane trailer suggests that people getting the fuck out of various places will be of paramount importance. Larry is told he’ll get fucked up, referred to as a “fucking idiot,” and told he (along with Hamm) absolutely, unarguably, must get the fuck out of all manner of environments. It’s a fitting response to the series protagonist, whose social awkwardness and hysterical rudeness has made “Curb Your Enthusiasm” one of the most celebrated comedy series since it hit the air in 2000. (It has tallied 43 Emmy nominations over its run and two wins.)

Returning series regulars include Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove. Fan-favorite series regular Bob Einstein, who portrayed Marty Funkhouser, died in January. Variety previously reported that Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will also be joining the Season 10 cast, though his role is still being kept under wraps.

Diehard fans have been waiting more than two years for Season 10, but the lull has been less painful than the six-year gap between the series’ eighth and ninth seasons. Season 9 ended on a bleak, albeit fitting, note for its protagonist: Larry’s musical crashed and burned because he accidentally shot his own star in the mouth, and then he’s accosted by an Iranian man who is unaware that Larry’s fatwa has been revoked. The series’ latest trailer indicates that Larry hasn’t grown from those experiences, but fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Check out the new trailer for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 10 below:

