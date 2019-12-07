European Film Awards: Live Stream the 2019 Ceremony

This year's ceremony unfolds Saturday in Berlin.

Now in their 32nd year, the European Film Awards unfold Saturday in Berlin, and here’s where you can live-stream the ceremony. With some titles controversial (Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy”) and others at least a year old for those of us stateside (“The Favourite”), this year’s ceremony is sure to be a fun romp.

Leading the pack is director “An Officer and a Spy,” the Dreyfus affair drama that picked up a top prize at Venice back in September, tied for four nominations alongside Pedro Almodóvar’s self-reflective “Pain and Glory,” Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Favourite.” While released in the fall of 2018 in the United States, the latter film’s international release window made it eligible for the European Film Awards this year. “The Favourite” won star Olivia Colman, who plays a gout-stricken Queen Anne, a Best Actress Academy Award earlier this year — the movie’s only win from 10 nominations.

Also picking up heat among the nominees is Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which Neon opens stateside in December. Sciamma is up for European Director and Screenwriter, and both of the film’s leads — Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel, who in the film are caught in a torrid love affair — share a European Actress nomination.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and IndieWire will share the winners list once it drops.

European Film

“The Favourite”

“Les Miserables”

“An Officer and a Spy”

“Pain and Glory”

“System Crasher”

“The Traitor”

European Comedy

“Ditte & Louise”

“The Favourite”

“Tel Aviv on Fire”

European Discovery

“Aniara”

“Atlantics”

“Blind Spot”

“Irina”

“Les Miserables”

“Ray & Liz”

European Documentary

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“Putin’s Witnesses”

“Selfie”

“The Disappearance of My Mother”

European Animated Feature Film

“Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“I Lost My Body”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

European Director

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Marco Bellocchio, “The Traitor”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Roman Polanski, “An Officer and a Spy”

Celine Sciamma, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

European Actress

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Trine Dyrholm, “Queen of Hearts”

Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Viktoria Miroshnickenko, “Beanpole”

Helene Zengel, “System Crasher”

European Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Jean Dujardin, “An Officer and a Spy”

Pierfrancesco Favino, “The Traitor”

Levan Gelbakhiani, “And Then We Danced”

Alexander Scheer, “Gundermann”

Ingvar E. Sigurdsson, “A White, White Day”

European Screenwriter

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo, “The Traitor”

Robert Harris & Roman Polanski, “An Officer and a Spy”

Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti, “Les Miserables”

Celine Sciamma, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

European Short Film

“The Christmas Gift”

“Dogs Barking at Birds”

“The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady”

“Reconstruction”

“Watermelon Juice”

