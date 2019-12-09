Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: Live Stream the Announcement Online

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Irishman" are expected to be major contenders at this morning's Golden Globes nominations announcement.

The time has come to find out the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes. The ceremony is celebrating its 77th year in 2020 with an event that’s bound to be a star-studded affair thanks to films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman,” and TV series such as “Succession” and “The Crown.” The nominations will be announced this morning at 8am ET/5 am PT.

The Golden Globes are voted on by the journalists who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s nominees will be announced at a press conference hosted in Hollywood’s Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony is also annually hosted. Acting talents Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”), Dakota Fanning (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) have been tapped to read the 2020 nominees this morning.

On the film side, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” are expected to dominate the nominations, the latter marking another coup for Netflix, which is armed with a pack of strong contenders this year, from comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” and foreign contender “Atlantics” to “The Two Popes,” which could score Anthony Hopkins a drama acting nomination. And there’s Netflix’s heavy-hitting “Marriage Story,” which should find healthy representation among all drama categories, and just landed on the streaming platform this past Friday. IndieWire’s Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson predicts that this year’s Golden Globe nominees will make room for other big studio fare such as “Joker” and “1917,” which is still to come for audiences.

Meanwhile, for television, “Succession,” “The Crown,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” and “Euphoria” are anticipated to dominate the drama categories per IndieWire’s TV critic Ben Travers’ predictions. Potential spoilers from drama include returning series such as “Big Little Lies,” “Stranger Things,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Amid the comedy categories, “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Politician,” and “Russian Doll” should all find love. But keep an eye on “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Good Place,” “Dickinson,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” “The Kominsky Method,” and “Dead to Me” as possible spoilers.

The 2019 nominations announcement will be exclusively streamed on Facebook from the Golden Globes official Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website. IndieWire has embedded the live stream below.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 5 on NBC at 8pm ET. The awards telecast is produced by Dick Clark Productions — with executive producers Mike Mahan and Barry Adelman — in association with the HFPA, led by newly elected president Lorenzo Soria.

