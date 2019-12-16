‘Joker,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Dominate Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Noms

A nonprofit group of professional sound and music editors, the Motion Picture Sound Editors today announced the nominees for the 67th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the past year’s best feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment, and student productions.
On the film side, these nominations set the stage for what to expect across the sound categories at the Academy Awards. “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” lead the film side with three nominations each.
Winners across 23 categories will be unveiled on Sunday, January 19 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown LA.
2020 MPSE FILMMAKER AWARD
Victoria Alonso
2020 MPSE CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Cecelia “Cece” Hall
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Frozen 2
Missing Link
Abominable
The Lion King
White Snake
Spies in Disguise
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
The Irishman
1917
Rocketman
Avengers: Endgame
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
John Wick 3
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
A Hidden Life
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Dolemite Is My Name
Waves
Queen & Slim
Ad Astra
Little Women
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Apollo 11
The Cave
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Echo in the Canyon
Sea of Shadows
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Parasite
Atlantics
The Sound Story
Shadow
The Fall of the American Empire
Gully Boy
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
Rocketman
Frozen II
Judy
Cats
Western Stars
Echo in the Canyon
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
Barry – “ronny/lily”
Servant – “ReBorn”
Battle at Big Rock
Ballers – “Players Only”
The Good Place – “The Answer”
Fleabag – “Episode 1”
Star Trek Short Treks – “The Trouble with Edward”
Stucco
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
The Mandalorian – “Chapter One”
Vikings – “New Beginnings”
Modern Love – “Take Me as I Am”
Big Little Lies – “What Have We Done”
Whiskey Cavalier – “Czech Mate”
The Terror: Infamy – “The Weak are Meat”
Lost in Space – “Unknown”
Castle Rock – “Restore Hope”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
The Mandalorian – “Chapter One”
Vikings – “What Happens in the Cave”
The Terror: Infamy – “Taizo”
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “Persona Non Grata”
Mr. Robot – “Method Not Allowed”
Catch-22 – “EP 101”
Daybreak – “Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”
Hanna – “Forest”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
Wu Tang: An American Saga – “All In Together Now”
Mr. Robot – “Method Not Allowed”
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “Persona Non Grata”
Vikings – “What Happens in the Cave”
This Is Us – “Stranger”
Swamp Thing – “The Anatomy Lesson”
Daybreak – “Cantu Tu Vida”
Catch-22 – “EP 101”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Chernobyl – “Please Remain Calm”
True Detective – “The Great War and Modern Memory”
Game of Thrones – “The Bells”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”
The Crown – “Aberfan”
Succession – “This is Not for Tears”
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Mayday”
Peaky Blinders – “Mr. Jones”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
Chernobyl – “1.23.45”
Game of Thrones – “The Bells”
Watchmen – “The Extraordinary Being”
True Detective – “The Great War and Modern Memory”
Stranger Things – “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Peaky Blinders – “Strategy”
Black Mirror – “Striking Vipers”
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – “What Was Sundered and Undone”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
NOS4A2 – “The Shorter Way”
Game of Thrones – “The Long Night”
Billions – “Fight Night”
Dark – “An Endless Cycle”
Carnival Row – “The Gloaming”
Succession – “This is Not for Tears”
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Mayday”
American Gods – “Donar the Great”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
3 Below – “Tales of Arcadia”
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”
Love, Death & Robots – “The Secret War”
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”
Star Wars: Resistance – “The Voxx Vortex 5000”
DC Showcase Sgt. Rock
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – “Episode 1”
“Avengers: Damage Control”
“Myth”
“Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Catherine the Great
When They See Us
Into the Dark
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Togo
Deadwood
Lady and the Tramp
IO
Guava Island
OG
Mary
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Batman: Hush
Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Reign of the Supermen
Lucky
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Serengeti
Hostile Planet: Oceans
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey
Our Planet: One Planet
Epic Yellowstone
What’s My Name: Muhammed Ali
This Is Football
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Solar Plexus
You Are Yolking Me!
Heatwave
Bolero
Ghazaal
The Tower
Whale Done
Time
