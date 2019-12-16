‘Joker,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Dominate Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Noms

On the film side, these nominations set the stage for what to expect across the sound categories at the Academy Awards.

A nonprofit group of professional sound and music editors, the Motion Picture Sound Editors today announced the nominees for the 67th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the past year’s best feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment, and student productions.

Winners across 23 categories will be unveiled on Sunday, January 19 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown LA.

2020 MPSE FILMMAKER AWARD

Victoria Alonso

2020 MPSE CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cecelia “Cece” Hall

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Frozen 2

Missing Link

Abominable

The Lion King

White Snake

Spies in Disguise

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

1917

Rocketman

Avengers: Endgame

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

John Wick 3

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

A Hidden Life

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Dolemite Is My Name

Waves

Queen & Slim

Ad Astra

Little Women

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Apollo 11

The Cave

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Echo in the Canyon

Sea of Shadows

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Parasite

Atlantics

The Sound Story

Shadow

The Fall of the American Empire

Gully Boy

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

Rocketman

Frozen II

Judy

Cats

Western Stars

Echo in the Canyon

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Barry – “ronny/lily”

Servant – “ReBorn”

Battle at Big Rock

Ballers – “Players Only”

The Good Place – “The Answer”

Fleabag – “Episode 1”

Star Trek Short Treks – “The Trouble with Edward”

Stucco

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

The Mandalorian – “Chapter One”

Vikings – “New Beginnings”

Modern Love – “Take Me as I Am”

Big Little Lies – “What Have We Done”

Whiskey Cavalier – “Czech Mate”

The Terror: Infamy – “The Weak are Meat”

Lost in Space – “Unknown”

Castle Rock – “Restore Hope”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

The Mandalorian – “Chapter One”

Vikings – “What Happens in the Cave”

The Terror: Infamy – “Taizo”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “Persona Non Grata”

Mr. Robot – “Method Not Allowed”

Catch-22 – “EP 101”

Daybreak – “Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”

Hanna – “Forest”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical

Wu Tang: An American Saga – “All In Together Now”

Mr. Robot – “Method Not Allowed”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “Persona Non Grata”

Vikings – “What Happens in the Cave”

This Is Us – “Stranger”

Swamp Thing – “The Anatomy Lesson”

Daybreak – “Cantu Tu Vida”

Catch-22 – “EP 101”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Chernobyl – “Please Remain Calm”

True Detective – “The Great War and Modern Memory”

Game of Thrones – “The Bells”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”

The Crown – “Aberfan”

Succession – “This is Not for Tears”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Mayday”

Peaky Blinders – “Mr. Jones”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Chernobyl – “1.23.45”

Game of Thrones – “The Bells”

Watchmen – “The Extraordinary Being”

True Detective – “The Great War and Modern Memory”

Stranger Things – “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Peaky Blinders – “Strategy”

Black Mirror – “Striking Vipers”

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – “What Was Sundered and Undone”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

NOS4A2 – “The Shorter Way”

Game of Thrones – “The Long Night”

Billions – “Fight Night”

Dark – “An Endless Cycle”

Carnival Row – “The Gloaming”

Succession – “This is Not for Tears”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Mayday”

American Gods – “Donar the Great”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

3 Below – “Tales of Arcadia”

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”

Love, Death & Robots – “The Secret War”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”

Star Wars: Resistance – “The Voxx Vortex 5000”

DC Showcase Sgt. Rock

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – “Episode 1”

“Avengers: Damage Control”

“Myth”

“Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Catherine the Great

When They See Us

Into the Dark

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Togo

Deadwood

Lady and the Tramp

IO

Guava Island

OG

Mary

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Batman: Hush

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

Reign of the Supermen

Lucky

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Serengeti

Hostile Planet: Oceans

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey

Our Planet: One Planet

Epic Yellowstone

What’s My Name: Muhammed Ali

This Is Football

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Solar Plexus

You Are Yolking Me!

Heatwave

Bolero

Ghazaal

The Tower

Whale Done

Time

