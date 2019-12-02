Gotham Awards 2019 Live Stream: Watch the Indie Film Awards Online

"Uncut Gems" faces off against "Hustlers," "Marriage Story," and "Waves" in the Best Feature race.

The 2019-2020 awards season gets its biggest boost yet with the airing of the Gotham Independent Film Awards tonight. The awards ceremony, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), is made up of 10 awards given to independent features and television series. The show is being live-streamed courtesy of Variety, with the YouTube video embedded below.

The 2019 Gotham Award nominees were selected by committees made up of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. This year’s nomination jury included IndieWire’s own executive editor Eric Kohn, deputy editor Kate Erbland, and senior film critic David Ehrlich.

The 2019 Gotham Awards nominations are dominated by “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell,” “Uncut Gems,” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” all four of which earned three nominations. “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems,” and “The Farewell” earned Best Feature nominations and are being viewed as top Oscar contenders for Netflix and A24, respectively. Films that landed two nominations include “Clemency,” “Diane,” and “High Flying Bird.” Nominated television series include “When They See Us,” “Unbelievable,” “Pen15,” and “Russian Doll.” Overall, 33 films and television series landed Gotham Awards in 2019.

Gotham Award winners are decided by a jury of filmmakers, writers, producers, and other crew-members directly involved in making films. The Audience Award is selected by IFP members through online voting. This year’s ceremony will also feature four tribute awards given to actors Sam Rockwell and Laura Dern, director Ava DuVernay, and producer Glen Basner.

Popular on IndieWire

The Gotham Awards don’t always overlap with the larger Oscar race, but as the first ceremony of the season it plays a role in boosting the awards buzz around certain indie dark horses. Last year’s acting winners Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”) and Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) had their champions all Oscar season but failed to get nominations. Best Feature winner “The Rider” got a significant boost in awards buzz after taking the top Gotham prize.

Watch the 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards live stream below. Click here for a full list of nominations, and follow IndieWire’s updating list of winners here. IndieWire will continually update the list, but follow coverage on Twitter for wins as they happen.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.