Gotham Awards 2019 Winners List (Updated Live)

Oscar contenders "Marriage Story," "Hustlers," ""The Farewell," and "Uncut Gems" are facing off in the Best Feature race.

The 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards are here to honor the best in independent cinema this year. From blockbuster success stories like “Hustlers” to festival darlings such as “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” this year’s nominees are keeping with the Gothams’ tradition for highlighting top Oscar contenders (“Marriage Story”) and indie film underdogs (“Waves”).

The Gotham Awards nominations are led by “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell,” “Uncut Gems,” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” all four of which earned three nominations. The latter three were A24 releases. “Marriage Story” was produced and distributed by Netflix. Films such as “Clemency,” “Diane,” and “High Flying Bird” received two nominations each. Nominated television series include Ava DuVeray’s Netflix limited series “When They See Us” and Hulu’s breakout freshman comedy series “Pen15.”

The nominees for the 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards are listed below. IndieWire will bold the winner of each category as they are announced. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Best Feature

“The Farewell”

“Uncut Gems”

“Waves”

“Marriage Story”

“Hustlers”

Best Documentary

“American Factory” (WINNER)

“Apollo 11”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Midnight Traveler”

“One Child Nation”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, “The Mustang”

Kent Jones, “Diane”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Olivia Wilde, “Booksmart”

Phillip Youmans, “Burning Cane”

Best Screenplay

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

Tarell Alvin McCraney, “High Flying Bird”

Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, and Rob Richert, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Ari Aster, “Midsommar”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Aldis Hodge, “Clemency”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Andre Holland, “High Flying Bird”

Best Actress

Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”

Breakthrough Actor

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems”

Aisling Franciosi, “The Nightingale”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Chernobyl”

“David Makes Man”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Unbelievable”

“When They See Us”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“Pen15”

“Ramy”

“Russian Doll”

“Tuca & Bertie”

“Undone”

