John Boyega Confirms Finn Was Never Going to Tell Rey He Loves Her in ‘Rise of Skywalker’

If you're wondering what Finn wanted to tell Rey during the latest "Star Wars" movie, here's the unexpected answer.

One of the biggest questions to emerge out of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is what Finn (John Boyega) intended to tell Rey (Daisy Ridley) moments before a near-death experience on the desert planet of Pasaana. The script, written by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, never reveals what Finn planed to say to Rey, although it does have Poe (Oscar Isaac) nag Finn several times throughout the film about his intended message. It appears that Finn wanted to tell Rey he loved her just as they were dying, but that’s not the case according to Abrams or Boyega.

At an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences screening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” over the weekend, Abrams revealed (via Mashable) that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he is Force sensitive. Fans have speculated about Finn’s relationship to the Force ever since “The Force Awakens.” Much of “The Rise of Skywalker” finds Finn sensing the Force, and he even befriends a fellow former Stormtrooper named Jannah (Naomi Ackie) who experiences a similar sensitivity.

Boyega took to social media to tell “Star Wars” fans, “No, Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking!” The reveal is bound to polarize “Star Wars” fans as it’s somewhat odd and self-involved that the one thing Finn wanted to tell Rey before dying was that he had the Force, too. Telling Rey he loves her might have been predictable, but at least it’s a reasonable thing to want to get off your chest when you think you’re about to die.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened at the U.S. box office to $175 million, making it one of the year’s biggest debuts but the lowest opening of the new “Star Wars” trilogy. The revelation of what Finn wanted to tell Rey is one of several story points being confirmed outside of the movie. The film’s opening setting is Mustafar, as revealed in the official “The Rise of Skywalker” companion book. “The Rise of Skywalker” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 23, 2019

