John Travolta Calls Out Historical Mistake in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Tarantino's "Hollywood" earned five Golden Globe nominations. Travolta's "The Fanatic" earned zero.

John Travolta is currently on the awards campaign trail for his leading turn in “The Fanatic,” but he’s making more news for talking about Quentin Tarantino than he is about his own performance. The actor said last week he would be eager to reunite with his “Pulp Fiction” director and now he’s calling out a historical mistake in Tarantino’s latest release, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Speaking to The Wrap during a Q&A session for “The Fanatic,” Travolta pointed out a historical error in Tarantino’s script when it came to airplane representation.

“Leonardo [DiCaprio] is going home from Italy or wherever he was, and the narrator says that he took a 747,” Travolta said. “Well, the 747 had its test flight in February 1969, but it went into service in January 1970. They’re nine months off! He would have been on a Boeing 707!”

Tarantino’s “Hollywood” script is historical fiction (look no further than the ending), so it’s not like the airplane mistake is too egregious. Travolta admitted the only reason he spotted the error is because he is a self-professed “aviation nerd.” The actor reminisced about living in Hollywood during the same era Tarantino’s film represents.

“I remember being there in the city when all of this was happening. I remember being scared because of Sharon Tate being killed,” Travolta said. “It triggered far more real memories than anything from filming ‘Pulp Fiction.’ I was right there in the moment with everyone else and that’s what’s so great about Quentin as a filmmaker. Like with ‘Inglorious Basterds,’ he sort of repairs our history.”

Speaking last week about a possible reunion with Tarantino, Travolta said he would love the chance to work with the “Pulp Fiction” director again but only if it happened organically. “These great directors, they hire you because 90% of their job is done when they cast you,” he said. “Because they believe you’re the rightest person, so you don’t ever want to force something that isn’t organic. Look how much Quentin fought for me to be in ‘Pulp Fiction.’” Travolta earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for “Pulp Fiction.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has picked up five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Travolta’s “The Fanatic” received zero nominations.

