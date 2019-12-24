Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre New Video as Frank Underwood to Champion Kindness

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” the disgraced actor says in a new video published on YouTube.

Kevin Spacey baffled the industry one year ago when he marked the Christmas holiday by posting a video of himself in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards.” One year later, Spacey is back at it again. The disgraced actor has posted a 2019 holiday video to his YouTube page in which he appears as his “House of Cards” character and champions kindness. Spacey has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several men since 2017, including “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp. Both the 2018 and 2019 holiday videos mark rare public appearances for the actor.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey asks as Frank Underwood, who was killed off “House of Cards” in the show’s final season. “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” Spacey continues. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

After Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, director Ridley Scott pulled him out of his 2017 movie “All the Money in the World” and reshot the actor’s scenes with Christopher Plummer in the role. Spacey has not had any major feature film or television roles since he was first accused in October 2017 outside of these bizarre self-published YouTube videos. The 2019 is cryptically titled “KTWK.”

In last year’s video, Spacey appeared as Frank Underwood and seemingly addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess at all,” the actor said in character. “They’re just dying to have me declare everything said is true and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple.”

The final season of “House of Cards” debuted in November 2018 without Spacey. The video marks the actor’s second appearance as Frank Underwood since the show killed him off.

