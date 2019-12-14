Kristen Stewart Not ‘Gutted’ Over ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Box-Office Flop: ‘Dude, We Just Wanted to Have a Good Time’

"If I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated," Stewart said in a recent interview.

Director Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of “Charlie’s Angels,” despite its aces cast led by Kristen Stewart, came and went from theaters this past November, earning just above $17 million domestically at the box office. However, Stewart, for one, is not “gutted” over the film’s box-office performance, as she explained in a recent interview on The Playlist.

“Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated,” Stewart said. “Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we’re living in right now is polarizing and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that. And I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicized feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about ‘Charlie’s Angels’ … I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time.’”

Stewart, however, acknowledges that the failure of “Charlie’s Angels,” which cost at least $50 million for Sony Pictures Releasing, has all but killed hopes of a sequel, or a continuation of the beloved franchise in some way. At least this time around. “I’m bummed that we probably won’t make another one, but at the same time I’m really proud of the movie and I’m so happy that it exists and can live in the world. Because I think for a lot of people it’s still kind of important even in a very non-serious way,” Stewart said.

From the outset, the movie was less about smashing box-office records than about delivering a femme-positive message to audiences. As Elizabeth Banks explained to IndieWire in an interview last month, “I think it’s important as a woman and as a filmmaker and as a feminist to recognize that I stand on the shoulders of the women that came before me,” Banks said. “I thought that, thematically, that was really appropriate to ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ I like to say it was not my idea to turn ‘Charlie’s Angels’ from a TV show into a movie, it was Drew Barrymore’s. I’m just building on what she started. The inclusivity and openness of those scenes really matters to me, and I think it really speaks to women about how we should be conducting ourselves.”

No matter for the box-office tanking of “Charlie’s Angels,” as Elizabeth Banks has rebounded her career as a director and will next helm “The Invisible Woman” for Universal, twisting the classic monster story on its head. Stewart, meanwhile, can currently be seen as actress and tragic activist Jean Seberg in Amazon Studios’ “Seberg.”

