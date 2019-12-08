LA Film Critics Crown ‘Parasite,’ Bong Joon Ho, Mary Kay Place, and Antonio Banderas

The voting for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s (LAFCA) best films and performances of 2019 went down Sunday in L.A. The awards were announced via the critics group’s Twitter account. The group is headed by Claudia Puig as president, and includes more than 60 Los Angeles journalists. The LAFCA vote follows an already rapidly unspooling awards season, with the Gotham Awards going down earlier this week, and the Golden Globe nominations dropping Monday morning.
These awards are an opportunity for critics to throw their weight behind unsung gems, which is exactly what LAFCA did when crowning Mary Kay Place as Best Actress for her devastating performance in Kent Jones’ debut indie “Diane.” LAFCA also handed out a surfeit of honors to “Parasite,” including Best Picture, with “The Irishman” as runner-up.
“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho and “Irishman” director Martin Scorsese were also honored with Best Director. For Best Actor, the LA critics went for Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory.” Just yesterday, Banderas won best actor at the European Film Awards, and he’s steady as it goes on the way to an Academy Award nomination. Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”) scored the supporting prizes, and both should expect Academy Award nominations as well.
Here are all the winners of the 2019 Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Winner: Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Atlantics”
Runner-Up: Roger Deakins, “1917”
BEST SCORE/MUSIC
Winner: Dan Levy, “I Lost My Body”
Runner-Up: Thomas Newman, “1917”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Winner: Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”
Runner-Up: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
BEST ANIMATION
Winner: “I Lost My Body”
Runner-Up: “Toy Story 4”
BEST ACTOR
Runner-Up: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Winner: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Winner: Barbara Ling, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Runner-Up: Ha Jun Lee, “Parasite”
BEST EDITING
Winner: Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11”
Runner-Up: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Runner-Up: Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Runner-Up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Winner: “American Factory”
Runner-Up: “Apollo 11”
BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Mary Kay Place, “Diane”
Runner-Up: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Runner-Up: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
BEST PICTURE
Winner: “Parasite”
Runner-Up: “The Irishman”
