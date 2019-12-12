Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s ‘Little America’ Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+

The upcoming series will tell relatable stories about immigrants who hail from a wide variety of places.

Apple has renewed Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s “Little America” for a second season ahead of its Season 1 premiere on January 17, 2020.

The upcoming Apple TV+ series is inspired by the true stories of American immigrants featured in Epic Magazine and focuses on the “little” but profound stories that Americans typically don’t have opportunities to read about in the media. Apple will release all Season 1 episodes at once.

“’Little America’ episodes are meant to evoke emotions that are as unique as each immigrant’s experience in this country,” executive producers Gordon and Nanjiani said in a statement. “We’re so happy to have the opportunity to be the conduit for these stories, and to have the chance to tell more of them in a second season with Apple.”

Each half-hour episodes will feature a unique story from an immigrant whom hail from all over the world. “The Manager” episode will focus on Kabir, a 12-year-old who must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported to India, while “The Son” will focus on Rafiq, who escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay and goes on the run until he finds a new home in the unlikeliest of places.

Although immigration is a prominent topic in American politics, series producer and Epic Magazine founder Joshuah Bearman said the show was designed to tell the small and relatable stories of everyday immigrants to help audiences relate to other people.

“We sent our writers and researchers around the country to find these extraordinary tales from the lives of immigrants. What we discovered is that almost everyone has a little America story. These are slices of life we all share. And it was gratifying to be able to use these small stories to take on big ideas,” executive producer and Epic Magazine founder Bearman said in a statement. “Immigration has become a political issue, but not if you just tell people’s ordinary stories. We wanted to make this show so that audiences could just get to know other people.”

The series’ other executive producers are Nanjiani (“The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”), Gordon (“The Big Sick”), Alan Yang (“Master of None,” “Parks and Recreation”), Sian Heder (“Tallulah,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Joshua Davis (“Spare Parts”) and Arthur Spector (“The Shack”). Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

