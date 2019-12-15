Megyn Kelly Says ‘Bombshell’ Was ‘Incredibly Emotional,’ but ‘I Have Nothing to Do With This Film’

The former Fox News anchor weighed in on the Jay Roach-directed film about her experiences with Roger Ailes via Instagram.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has finally seen “Bombshell,” the Jay Roach-directed film about her experiences with disgraced, late Fox News CEO and Chairman Roger Ailes. She’s played in the film by Charlize Theron, who’s poised for a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for a striking turn that’s about more than just an uncanny makeup transformation. Kelly took to Instagram to say that while the experience of watching the movie was “incredibly emotional,” it’s not necessarily the version of this story she would’ve told. See the post below.

“While the movie ‘Bombshell’ is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film,” Kelly wrote. “I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made. Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story.”

Finally, she added, “As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.” In the post, she also mentioned how her six-year-old son mistook Theron as displayed on the movie’s poster for his own mother.

Kelly is not the only Fox casualty of Ailes to speak up lately. In the wake of the movie’s prominence in the news cycle — and it’s now a box-office success to boot — Gretchen Carlson (who’s played by Nicole Kidman in the movie) penned a New York Times op-ed calling for Fox News to lift the non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from opening up about their experiences.

