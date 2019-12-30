Netflix Reveals Streamer’s Most-Viewed Movies and TV of 2019

"Murder Mystery" and "Stranger Things" Season Three were the most-viewed titles of the year in the U.S.

Netflix has revealed a series of top 10 lists highlighting the streaming platform’s most-viewed films and television series of 2019 in the United States. Overall, the most popular release across any format was the comedy “Murder Mystery,” starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The most popular television series was the third season of “Stranger Things,” and the most-viewed nonfiction release of the year was the self-care series “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.”

In the case of these lists, most “popular” is defined by anything actually released in 2019, and what was most viewed within 28 days of its initial launch on Netflix. The streamer also defines a viewer here as anyone who watched at least two minutes of these programs. (Which means you have to wonder, how much of Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour “The Irishman” did these people watch?)

Among the overall top 10 most popular titles housed on the streaming platform, only one film or series was not a Netflix original release: “The Incredibles 2.” Also of note amid the overall top 10, six of the titles were Netflix original movies — an indication of how far the streamer has come in dominating the filmmaking landscape since launching its relatively nascent film slate in 2015 with “Beasts of No Nation.”

Among the most popular series, despite late December releases, the new Henry Cavill-led fantasy show “The Witcher” and Penn Badgley-starring guilty pleasure series “You,” now in its second season after being scooped from Lifetime, are already being wildly consumed.

Overall Most Popular Releases of 2019

1. “Murder Mystery”

2. “Stranger Things 3”

3. “6 Underground”

4. “The Incredibles 2”

5. “The Irishman”

6. “The Witcher”

7. “Triple Frontier”

8. “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

9. “The Umbrella Academy”

10. “The Highwaymen”

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019

1. “Stranger Things 3”

2. “The Witcher”

3. “The Umbrella Academy”

4. “Dead to Me”

5. “You: Season 2”

6. “When They See Us”

7. “Unbelievable: Limited Series”

8. “Sex Education”

9. “13 Reasons Why: Season 3”

10. “Raising Dion”

Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019

1. “Murder Mystery”

2. “6 Underground”

3. “The Incredibles 2”

4. “The Irishman”

5. “Triple Frontier”

6. “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

7. “The Highwaymen”

8. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

9. “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2”

10. “Secret Obsession”

Top 10 Most Popular Nonfiction Releases of 2019

1. “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

2. “Jailbirds”

3. “Rhythm + Flow”

4. “You vs. Wild”

5. “Nailed It! Season 3”

6. “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed”

7. “Awake: The Million Dollar Game”

8. “Sugar Rush Christmas”

9. “Prank Encounters”

10. “Sugar Rush: Season 2”

