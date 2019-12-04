‘No Time to Die’ Trailer: Daniel Craig Says Goodbye to Bond With Jaw-Dropping Thrills

Cary Fukunaga is behind the camera for his first franchise tentpole with this 25th entry in the long-running 007 franchise.

The time has come for Daniel Craig to leave the Aston Martin behind and step away from the James Bond role, but he’s not doing so without one last jaw-dropping adventure. Craig’s last 007 outing is “No Time to Die,” the long-awaited 25th installment of the James Bond movie franchise. The upcoming entry is Craig’s fifth Bond film after “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” Both “Casino Royale” and “Skyfall” are widely considered two of the best Bond films ever made, so here’s hoping Craig’s swan song takes a page from those action classics.

The official synopsis for “No Time to Die” from MGM reads: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

“No Time to Die” is directed by Cary Fukunaga, the Emmy winner behind “True Detective” season one and Netflix’s limited series “Maniac.” Fukunaga’s film work includes “Sin Nombre,” “Jane Eyre,” and Netflix’s first original feature “Beasts of No Nation,” but with “No Time to Die” he’s stepping into the world of studio mega-franchises for the first time. Fukunaga co-write the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who punched up the script after being personally recommended by Craig. Most excitingly, cinematographer Linus Sandgren shot “No Time to Die” after winning an Oscar for “La La Land” and working on “First Man.”

The “No Time to Die” supporting cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom have appeared in one or more of Craig’s previous four Bond movies. Rami Malek is the movie’s main villain, and it’s the actor’s first major movie role since winning the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year. New franchise faces will also be played “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch and “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas. “Spectre” villain Christoph Waltz is rumored to return in a small role as Blofeld.

“No Time to Die” will open in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020. Watch the first official trailer for the new 007 movie in the video below.

