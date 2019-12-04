Oscar Isaac Wishes Poe and Finn Were Gay in ‘Star Wars’ but ‘People Are Too Afraid’

Finn and Poe will not have a romantic moment in "The Rise of Skywalker," but director J.J. Abrams hints there will be LGBTQ representation.

Any “Star Wars” fan hoping the upcoming “Rise of Skywalker” will finally turn Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) into romantic partners will surely be disappointed. Variety spoke with Boyega, Isaac, and director J.J. Abrams at the “Star Wars” press junket and all three gentlemen made it clear Finn and Poe will remain platonic best friends in the final entry of the Skywalker saga. And yet, Isaac shares his wish that Lucasfilm pushed forward and made Finn and Poe a gay couple.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what. But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

Boyega stressed the two characters “are just platonic at the moment,” although the actor added, “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it.”

Abrams argued that Finn and Poe’s relationship is “a far deeper one than a romantic one.” The director explained, “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they are, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

While it does not appear that Finn and Poe will cross over the line into romance, Abrams did suggest that just because those characters are not boyfriends doesn’t mean “The Rise of Skywalker” will lack LGBTQ representation. Abrams said, “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.”

When Variety reporter Adam B. Vary asked if that meant “The Rise of Skywalker” would include a queer character, Abrams answered, “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

Disney is opening “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters nationwide December 20.

