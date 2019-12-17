Dolly Parton to Receive First-Ever Tribute to Her TV Work at PaleyFest 2020

Alongside "Outlander" returning to PaleyFest L.A., "Modern Family" and "Schitt's Creek" will celebrate their final seasons.

PaleyFest, the long-running television festival that features the casts and talents of popular shows, will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from March 13-22, 2020, and including the first-ever tribute to Dolly Parton’s TV work.

The festival’s first program selections include the casts and creative crews from “Modern Family,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “Outlander.” PaleyFest 2020 will bid farewell to the former two comedies, which will air their final episodes next year. Parton will discuss “Heartstrings,” her Netflix series, alongside that show’s cast and creative team.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the final seasons of ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and welcome back ‘Outlander’ to the PaleyFest L.A. stage,” Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “And we’re so honored to have the distinct privilege to host the very first ever tribute to Dolly Parton’s television work at PaleyFest L.A.”

The talent behind “Modern Family” have promoted the show at several past PaleyFest events and Steve Levitan, series co-creator and executive producer, said PaleyFest 2020 would be a fitting sendoff for the series. “While it’s hard to imagine a bunch of writers and actors willing to talk about themselves, we’re thrilled to celebrate the final season of ‘Modern Family’ on the PaleyFest stage for what I expect to be an emotional goodbye. I will not cry, I will not cry, I will not cry,” Levitan said in a statement.

Popular on IndieWire

“Schitt’s Creek” star and co-creator Daniel Levy added that the event would allow the series’ cast and crew to celebrate with fans at PaleyFest for the last time. “After wrapping our final season this past June, I’m thrilled to get the chance to see the gang again and celebrate with our fans at PaleyFest. And the company we’re keeping isn’t bad either,” Levy said.

The full schedule for PaleyFest L.A. 2020 will be announced January 14. The festival benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts. The Paley Center was founded in 1975 and began hosting annual PaleyFest events in 1984. Citi cardmembers, Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members will have an opportunity to purchase tickets first during a presale period from January 14-15, 2020. Ticket sales will be opened to the general public on January 17, 2020.

Festival updates and additional information on PaleyFest L.A. are available at paleyfest.org.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.